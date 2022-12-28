Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Falls Short on Top 10 List With New Season Debut

One fan-favorite Netflix series is falling short on the Top 10 list. The new season debut of Emily in Paris has to be raising some eyebrows for the streamer. It opened behind Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in the rankings. A nice showing for a program that has a bit of a reputation for being an acquired taste. Netflix has thrown its full weight behind the series despite some other shows not getting the love that fans feel like they deserve. These days it's good to be a Wednesday fan or one of the Emily devotees. But, when it comes to programs like Warrior Nun, there is no development on what's next.

Still, 117 hours viewed isn't too shabby by any means. Also of note is the fact that Emily in Paris reached the Top 10 in 93 countries overall. All this attention has also led to people going back to revisit Season 1. The first salvo of episodes was back into the Top 10 last week with almost 12 million hours viewed itself. Series like Stranger Things have seen that bump as well when there's a new season raring to go. Fans are desperate for a recap and there's plenty of story ground to cover.

Why Are People So Strange About This Show?

Lucas Bravo stars in the series as well and he had to address the polarizing response to the Netflix program in an interview with The Guardian. During that conversation, he rightfully labeled Emily in Paris a "love it or hate it" show. But, social media has seen something shift with this season. Maybe there's just a lot more content out at this time of year. Or maybe, people are just devoting more time to their families. But, it is strange to see such a big performer not populate social media with the requisite gifs and posts about the fashion in the show. After all, Netflix went so far as to renew it for Season 4 too. So, something is amiss.

"People loved it or loved to hate it," Bravo explained. "I defend it not just because it's my project, but cliches are often cliches because they are rooted in truth. Of course, they are amplified through the vision of Darren: everything is bigger and bubblier and more colourful. But it's his signature. It's pure escapism, a fantasy world."

Netflix has a fresh synopsis as Season 3 got underway: "Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides."

Are you going to catch up with Emily? Let us know in the comments down below!