This Underrated Netflix Sci-Fi Series Has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

In a dystopian future, travelers come from the end of time with a clear mission: to stop civilization from collapsing. But what really sets this premise apart from so many others is how surprisingly human (and impressively low-budget) it is in the way it dives into the contrast between consciousness and physical identity. People from the future transfer their minds into the bodies of people who are just about to die, and this leads to all kinds of dilemmas, internal conflicts, and scenes full of empathy. The plot leans more on emotion and mystery than on the flashy visual effects we usually expect from big sci-fi shows. Its charm lies in the tension, the clever logic, and the brilliance behind the “protocols” that keep everything in check. And if you’re wondering which show pulls off this rare balance, it is Travelers.

The show centers on a ruined future trying to fix the present by sending agents back in time, not in person, but rather through mental uploads. What’s coolest here isn’t the technology, it’s the humanity. These travelers have specific missions, follow strict rules, and have to blend into the lives they’ve taken over. The main character, Grant MacLaren (Eric McCormack), steps into the body of an FBI agent, while other team members end up in bodies with much messier backgrounds: a young woman with intellectual disabilities, a heroin addict, a student, and a guy seconds away from dying in an accident. It’s awkward, but honestly kind of fascinating.

However, what makes Travelers really stand out from other sci-fi shows is how much it focuses on what’s going on inside these characters. They’re carrying the trauma of a broken world and, at the same time, pretending to be regular people in lives that aren’t theirs. Sure, that’s not entirely new in the genre, but the series is packed with small, thoughtful challenges that really keep things interesting: how far should the mission go? What matters more – the life of the person whose body they’re in, or the future of the entire human race?

These are the kinds of questions that drive the story forward. And the best part is, the show doesn’t spoon-feed anything. It actually trusts that you can keep up. Every choice has weight, and the plot plays fair. That alone is pretty rare.

Even better, the show doesn’t need a huge budget to impress. It delivers way more than a lot of big-money productions. With hardly any effects, it leans on sharp writing, strong acting, and clever plot twists. Travelers is proof that a show doesn’t need to go over the top to grab your attention – it just needs to be smart. And when it comes to the cast, McCormack holds it all together really well, though to be fair, the real highlights are Mackenzie Porter, Reilly Dolman, Nesta Cooper, and Jared Abrahamson. They each bring something unique to their characters, and they don’t need to be super likable to be compelling. They’re flawed, practical, and that just makes them feel more real.

As for the critics, they were all in. The show scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (and a solid 97% from audiences). Netflix has tons of content, but Travelers is one of those hidden gems that really pays off for people who give it a shot. It wasn’t exactly a hit in terms of viewership, and maybe that’s why it got axed after 3 seasons. But unlike most canceled shows, the ending here actually works. It’s satisfying, well thought out, and doesn’t feel rushed. Also, the series finale is bold, and while it leaves room for more, it doesn’t rely on a continuation to make sense. That alone is pretty refreshing these days, with so many series ending in a rush (or just not ending at all). It’s a solid wrap-up for a story that always seemed to know what it was doing.

Besides, you can still see people talking about Travelers online like it’s one of the best sci-fi series of the last 10 years – and they’re not wrong. The conversations are always about the moral gray areas, the attention to detail, and how brave the storytelling is. Sure, it’s not perfect – there are slower episodes, and a few side plots that could’ve gone deeper – but overall, it’s a rare kind of sci-fi show that has actual depth. The writing respects the audience, doesn’t talk down to you, and gives you something to think about instead of just throwing explosions on screen.

Maybe it didn’t catch on since it doesn’t have a big-name cast, or because it doesn’t follow the typical formula for a hit. But that’s exactly what makes Travelers special. It bets everything on its story, its characters, and its ideas. It’s a production with a purpose, with real stakes, and with a kind of honesty you don’t see that often in the genre anymore. It might not be the most popular series out there, but it’s easily one of the most consistent, well-written, and seriously underrated. And if a show with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t enough to get your attention, then you might just be sleeping on one of the best surprises Netflix has to offer.

You can check out Travelers on Netflix.