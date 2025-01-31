Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Fan-Favorite Thriller’s Last Episodes

The final season of Netflix’s beloved thriller based on Caroline Kepnes’ novels, YOU, has dropped a killer first look.

When viewers last caught up with the notorious killer he fled to London. He took on the persona of Jonathan Moore, an English professor at a university. While he believed he’d left his old life behind, that was not the case. Throughout his time in London, he begins mingling with the social elite.

After a strong Season 4 premiere, YOU was quickly renewed for a fifth and final season. Originally set to premiere in 2024, the strikes put a halt to those plans. Production began last March and wrapped in the summer.

First Look at Penn Badgley in You Season 5

Play video

The 40-second trailer shows Joe (Penn Badgley) inside The Cage which has become a centerpiece of the series. He’s staring directly into the camera banging on the glass. “Let’s get to know each other better before we bid one last farewell. Goodbye, you.” According to the teaser, the new season releases in April meaning we can expect a full trailer to come soon, hopefully giving a bit more away than recent footage has.

A few weeks back Netflix shared a date announcement that showed Joe returning to Mooney’s Rare & Used Books. He reflects on the past few years of heartbreak and changes of scenery. “All that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is… you,” he says. “Goodbye, you.”

His past eventually catches up to him and he’s almost caught but he moves back to the United States, returning to New York with Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). “Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires,” the official logline reads.

While the reveals thus far leave a lot to be desired, several new cast members are joining the fray. The Lockwood family grows with Griffin Matthews playing Kate’s brother Teddy Lockwood and Anna Camp pulling double duty as their twin sisters Raegan and Maddie. Madeline Brewer will play Bronte, a young playwright at Joe’s bookstore who “makes Joe reconsider his new life.”

“Every season they manage to find new space to make it interesting and relevant,” Badgley told Tudum in July. “And this season, I think somehow coming back to where it started allowed for it to just become grounded in the way that it needs to also have this kind of spectacular finish.”

YOU Season 5 debuts on Netflix on April 24th.