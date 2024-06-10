New The Bear Season 3 Teaser Goes "Banana Town"

With just about two weeks to go until the release of Season 3 of The Bear, fans are eagerly awaiting their return to Chicago's sandwich shop turned fine dining establishment with chef Carmy, Sydney, Richie, Marcus, Tina, Ebraheim, Natalie and Fak. The season trailer was recently revealed by FX, teasing what looks to be another emotionally spent season. In a new clip shared by Rotten Tomatoes, several of the staff are wondering why there are so many menu changes. Fak doesn't hold anything back, reminding them that it's "not a banana town."

Watch the new teaser for #TheBear Season 3 – all episodes streaming on Hulu June 27. pic.twitter.com/mP2R5r6SHC — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 10, 2024

The sentence might not mean much unless you were paying super close attention to what went down in Season 2. Mid-season, Cicero told a sentimental story about a chocolate covered banana stand that his father would take him to. Tiffany (Richie's now ex-wife) was pregnant and the only thing she was able to keep down was a banana.

That moment reminded him of fond memories of his childhood, so he shared it with all of them. When the chocolate covered banana appeared in the finale, it was clear that Richie had in fact listened and learned all about the importance of listening and being kind. While Unc was seated at dinner, a box on a silver platter was brought to him for dessert but he politely declined. When it was insisted upon, the box was lifted to reveal the banana which overwhelmed him (and us!) with emotion.

"On the drive out here we actually passed the stand my dad used to take me to get 'em. I swear to god I could smell 'em, you know? And him," Unc says in Season 2, Episode 6, "Fishes." "It's weird, right? We remember smells. Cologne. Anyway, it's kinda been sittin' with me, you know? Sittin' on my chest. All of a sudden after all these years I'm missing that fat f--k? And here you are you're eating a banana. Anyways, it's kind of funny."

As has been drilled home with The Bear, it's filled with tons of Easter eggs if you really pay attention. The banana talk from Fak is likely one of many hidden references to be expected this upcoming season.

What is Season 3 of The Bear About?

Per FX, Season 3 follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) "as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.

"Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you're never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we'll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

Season 3 will once again be released all at once on June 27 on Hulu, following the same release schedule as the two prior seasons.