Nick Fury Fan Art Imagines New Disney+ Series as Epic Spy Thriller

✖

As this year will be the first year since 2009 to be without a movie from Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige and his team have been doing whatever they can to satisfy fans in what amounts to their longest content drought in a decade. Earlier this month, the outfit cast Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk, and then the production house unveiled the first trailer for WandaVision. Last week, news surfaced that Samuel L. Jackson was far from done playing Nick Fury; in fact, he'd be returning to lead a show for Disney+.

As of now, it remains to be seen what exactly Jackson's Fury series will include as the regular Hollywood trades refused to confirm it was a solo Fury show. That led to speculation it could involve a storyline like SWORD or Secret Invasion, as the character has heavy ties to both. Nonetheless, Fury fans are excited to see the character return and one eager fan has dreamt up a logo for the upcoming show.

Instagrammer @Stark46192 pieced together an image of Fury and a completely custom logo, featuring sleek typography with a shattered look — a logo that even gives off some pretty serious John Wick vibes.

Last year, Feige himself said Jackson had joked about growing frustrated with the lack of MCU appearances, something that ultimately got the actor cast as a pre-director SHIELD agent in Captain Marvel.

“Sam was very funny in this roundtable we did talking about how he’d disappeared for a while," Feige said last summer. "He shows up in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and then he’s not in Captain America: Civil War and hadn’t been in a number of the movies for a while. I remember meeting with him two years ago and saying, ‘I know it’s been a while, Sam. Here is our plan. 2019 is going to be the year of Fury.’ And we walked him through young, two-eyed Fury in Captain Marvel, the one poignant shot of him in Endgame and seeing him in [Spider-Man]. And it’s fun now to see the year of Fury complete.”

The Nick Fury show has yet to set a release date.

What other characters to hope see pop up in the Fury show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!