Norman Reedus shot down a rumor he "pressured" Walking Dead producers to cast his partner, actress Diane Kruger, in the Daryl Dixon spin-off series set and filmed in France. The Walking Dead star took to Instagram to share a request for comment from tabloid the National Enquirer, in which the outlet said it was "preparing to publish a story reporting Norman Reedus is pressuring producers to cast his wife Diane Kruger in the latest Walking Dead spinoff series." Citing sources, the entertainment and celebrity gossip magazine alleged Reedus believes the French setting "will be a perfect opportunity for him to keep his family together on location."

Reedus posted the National Enquirer email on Instagram and shared a screenshot of text messages between himself and an unidentified contact. Asked in the text message if he has "no reaction," Reedus replied, "At this point not really. Last time the[y] wrote about me they said i was missing. Lost while hiking thru the congo."

Kruger laughed off the rumor, commenting on Reedus' Instagram post with four "crying laughing" emojis. Added Reedus' Walking Dead co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan: "Hahahaha! F*ckin dummies everywhere. (Cept Congo)."

After meeting while filming their 2015 film Sky, Reedus and Kruger went public with their romance in March 2017, according to PEOPLE. The couple shares a 3-year-old daughter, named Nova Tennessee, and confirmed their engagement last year.

What Is the Daryl Dixon Spin-Off About?

Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, revealed the spin-off focuses on Daryl "as he wakes up and finds himself somewhere on the European continent and tries to piece together what happened. How did he get here? How's he going to get home?"

"Somehow I get put there, and I don't go there on my own free will," Reedus later said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "I've been out there [in France] location scouting and casting and everything for the last couple of months. It's epic. Castles, and moats of castles, it's just crazy."

At New York Comic Con, Reedus teased his "f—ing epic" Walking Dead spin-off is "epic in scale" and will destroy a post-apocalyptic version of the Louvre. "It's crazy what we're going to do over there," Reedus said. "I think France is gonna have a f—ing heart attack. Which is good, it's what I want."

The Walking Dead Spinoff Shows



The French-set Daryl Dixon series is one of three new Walking Dead spinoff shows in the works at AMC Networks, which will end the flagship series after 11 seasons with its November 20th series finale. Also set to premiere in 2023 on AMC and AMC+ is TWD: Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan in New York City, and the untitled Rick & Michonne series reuniting Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira's Michonne.

