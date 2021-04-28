Parks and Rec Funko Pops Return With a New Wave

It has been quite a while since we last saw a new Pop figure in the Parks and Recreation line, but Funko hasn't forgotten! Today they released a whole new wave of Parks and Rec Funko Pops for fans and they're mostly inspired by alter egos and costumes that appeared in the show.

The new figures in the common Parks and Rec Funko lineup include Andy as Princess Rainbow Sparkle, Duke Silver, Janet Snakehole, Leslie the Riveter, and Hunter Ron. Note that lucky customers that order the Hunter Ron Pop will score a rare Hunter Ron with head wound Chase figure. Pre-orders for all of these Pops are live here at Entertainment Earth and here at Walmart now.

Exclusives in the lineup include Andy in leg casts, which can be pre-ordered here at Go! Calendars, the Leslie and Ron Locked In 2-Pack here at Target, Ron Swanson with the Flu (coming soon to the Funko Shop), and The Cones of Dunshire Ben Wyatt (with Chase) here at Big Apple Collectibles.

Back in May of 2020, the cast of Parks and Rec reunited for a reunion special and raised $2.8 million for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The event featured Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Chris Pratt (Andy), Aubrey Plaza (April), Rashida Jones (Ann), Aziz Ansari (Tom), Adam Scott (Ben), Rob Lowe (Chris), Retta (Donna), and Jim O’Heir (Jerry) with appearances from Paul Rudd, Jon Glaser, Mo Collins, Jay Jackson, and Ben Schwartz.

"I really honestly didn't ever think it was going to happen," series co-creator and Reunion Special co-writer Mike Schur told Entertainment Weekly. "Even as the reboot craze and the reunion craze struck and those things were floating around in the ether, I still was like, 'I don't think so. I don't see why.' Amy and I and the whole crew had the same feeling, which was: That show had a very specific point to make and we felt like we made the point and then we ended the show and we moved on. I always felt like if there wasn't a really compelling reason, there'd be no point in just getting back together just to get back together — as fun as it wasn't as much as we all loved each other."

In other Funko news, this has been a big week for new releases. You can keep tabs on all of them right here, but we've highlighted some top headlines below.

Parks and Recreation is now streaming on Peacock. You can watch episodes right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.