Peacemaker’s John Cena Reacts to Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller’s Justice League Cameos

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 8, “Chapter 8: It’s Cow or Never.” After saving the world together in Justice League, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), Wonder Woman (Kimberley von Ilberg, doubling for Gal Gadot), and Superman (Brad Abramenko, doubling for Henry Cavill) unite once more to save the day in Peacemaker. Or not. “You’re late, you f—ing d-ckheads,” exclaims Peacemaker (John Cena) to the tardy Justice League, cursing out alleged fish-lover Aquaman in Thursday’s season finale. The silhouetted superheroes show up too late to help the A.R.G.U.S. task force kill the “Cow,” the alien food source for Goff (Annie Chang) and an army of people-leeching Butterflies threatening to take over the world.

The cameos by returning Justice League stars Momoa and Miller were “incredible for many reasons,” Cena told Fandom. “I think the most important thing is what all the participants did for our show. Peacemaker is a jealous superhero. Well, I don’t know if he’s even a superhero, but he’s jealous. He’s jealous of the other superheroes because of what they have. And he wants that, and he doesn’t have it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The ex-Task Force X squad member “has to bad mouth everybody,” Cena said. “Calling The Flash a d-bag, weaving his jokes about Aquaman in there, and talking about Wonder Woman’s desire for him. Everything he says is just indicative of how insecure he is. He wants to be where they are.”

Series creator James Gunn, who wrote and directed the Peacemaker season finale, planned to assemble Batman (stuntman Matt Turner doubling for Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight) and Cyborg (played by Ray Fisher in Justice League), but studio Warner Bros. removed both Leaguers from the final cut.

On the Aquaman and The Flash stars reprising their roles only to be cursed out by Peacemaker, Cena said, “I’m forever grateful [to Momoa and Miller], because they did us a huge solid by doing that.”

“They were able to put themselves in the limelight and get everybody talking, but they do so in a way where the joke’s not on them. And they did it for the good of our show,” Cena continued. “Whether that was their intention or not, it really, really, really, really helped us, especially after eight episodes of people being excited about the show, to put a stamp on it. It lets everybody know that there’s a new player in the DC Universe and that this is what’s going on. ‘These folks are now on an equal playing field, wow!’ That’s my takeaway from that. I think that was a very important moment for us. And of course, it gives everybody a whole lot of stuff to talk about and James Gunn is really good about making people talk about stuff! So mission accomplished in that regard.”

All episodes of Peacemaker Season 1 are now streaming on HBO Max. Cena and Gunn will reteam for Peacemaker Season 2.