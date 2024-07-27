Peacemaker Season 2 Reveals Surprising Return, New Director

Peacemaker Season 2 got a surprising update from new director Peter Sollett this morning. In addition to that reveal, Joel Kinnaman is coming back as Rick Flag in Season 2 of the Max Original series. So there’s just been a ton of work going on with DC the last couple of days. News about Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Creature Commandos and now Peacemaker to help soften the blow of no Superman this weekend. San Diego Comic-Con rolls on tonight with The Penguin getting some spotlight. It’s a great weekend to be a fan of these characters. Now, with the reveal of Kinnaman’s involvement, the speculation around John Cena’s return to that shiny helmet will probably increase quite a bit. Check out the director’s post down below!

On Instagram Sollett wrote, “Just wrapped my first week directing @Peacemaker! Huge gratitude to @JamesGunn and Peter Safran for inviting me aboard. This is one exceptional cast and crew! Thank you @JohnCena, @TheDanielleBrooks, @SteveAgee, @JoelKinnaman, @real_timmeadows, @solrodr and Frank Grillo for the warm welcome! 🕊️🦅 #DCUniverse @DCStudios #peacemaker @StreamOnMax”

Peter Sollett offers a Peacemaker update.

Creature Commandos Begins New DC Era

James Gunn takes us into the future.

Despite being an animated series, Creature Commandos is the first big title of James Gunn’s reign at the head of DC Studios. Fans got a small taste of the show and its impressive voice cast yesterday at San Diego Comic-Con. There are multiple parallel tracks running over there at DC. Matt Reeves is busy with his Batman Crime Universe. Gunn is hard at work on Superman as a kind of mission statement for what this era of DC will be. The animation side has things like Creature Commandos. Peacemaker follows after the highly-successful first season of the show. So, yeah, a lot of different irons in the fire for the blue brand. But, this fresh start kicks off in earnest with a wild concept only James Gunn could really muster.

“Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year – a sort of aperitif to the DCU – & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that,” Gunn said on Threads in 2023. “It’s a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think its okay to be confused on what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet.”

Are you surprised Kinnaman is coming back?