Photos Reveal First Look at Camilla Belle's Law & Order: Organized Crime Scene With Christopher Meloni

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 added several new faces to the cast, including When a Stranger Calls star Camilla Belle, and now we have our first look at her in the show alongside Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler. Belle will play the role of Pearl Serrano, and new photos from Just Jared show her next to Stabler on the streets of the city, though it's unclear if the scene is of when they first meet or later on during Stabler's ongoing investigation. We'll have to wait and see, but you can take a look at one of the photos of Belle on the set with Meloni below.

The character of Pearl Serrano is linked to Teddy Silas, who will be played by one of the other new additions to the show Gus Halper (Fear The Walking Dead, Love Life). The only description of their roles so far states that they are a New York City power couple, but nothing else has been revealed yet.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor)

The good news is we don't have to wait much longer, as all three Law & Order shows will premiere later this month in a three-part crossover. Things will kick off with Law & Order's season 22 premiere, and then will continue with Law & Order: SVU's season 24 premiere. The crossover will conclude with Organized Crime's season 3 premiere, though hopefully there are more crossovers scheduled throughout the season.

Organized Crime will also see the return of your favorites from last season, including Ainsley Seiger's Jet Slootmaekers. I had the chance to speak with Seiger about her time on the set and her favorite moments, and one of her favorites was during the show's very first episode.

"Hmm, I think one of my favorite moments on-screen during season one was... Oh man, there's a lot for me, so now I'm trying to parse through the season in my mind. I think one of my favorite moments from the first season, honestly, was my scene in the pilot with Chris was so much fun to shoot. It was freezing in the room that we shot in. We actually shot it in a prison. So my studio is inside of a prison, and there was no heat and it was February and it was freezing cold. And of course, Chris has layers of muscle and he gets this thick suit, and I'm in essentially a tissue, and in between takes having to put on this huge coat," Seiger said.

"But doing the scene itself was so fun, and I think that it was a really great introduction to Jet as a character. And I think, going hand in hand with that, my favorite behind-the-scenes moment probably was from that day, just getting to hang out with Chris all day for a couple hours and talk to him and learn about who he is as a person and not just this random guy who I've watched on my TV for a lot of my life," Seiger said.

Law & Order's three-part premiere crossover will air on NBC Thursday, September 22nd at 8 PM EST.

What do you expect to see from Organized Crime this season? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!