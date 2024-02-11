Puppy Bowl 2024: What Time and How to Watch

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here as the San Francisco 49ers gear up to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas later today. Football fans are eager to get their eyes on the big game while movie fans are looking forward to the big trailer drops that will happen during the commercial breaks, and music lovers eagerly await Usher's big halftime performance. However, those folks aren't the only fans who will be winning today. It's also a huge day for dog lovers with Puppy Bowl XX taking place at 2 PM ET with a pre-show beginning at 1 PM ET.

Per the press release, "The three-hour television matchup will be the biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories -- including the all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 lbs and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane, at 72 lbs. Inspiring adoption stories will highlight the dedication and incredible work of rescues and shelters, as puppies from Team Ruff and Team Fluff take to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl XX stadium to win the WAYFAIR 'Lombarky' trophy and find their forever homes. To celebrate 20 years of the game, four previous Puppy Bowl players return to be inducted into the all-new Puppy Bowl Hall of Fame."

Where To Watch The Puppy Bowl:

Puppy Bowl XX is set to broadcast on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, and truTV. However, if you don't have cable, there are other ways to watch the event. You can stream the Puppy Bowl on Max or DirecTV Stream, which is currently offering a five-day free trial. The event is also streamable with Sling Orange + Blue, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV. You can check out a trailer for the Puppy Bowl below:

Puppies Are Taking Over Behind The Scenes:

"For the first time ever, puppies are taking over the show's production by operating the cameras and lighting, directing from the control room, stage managing on the studio floor, and even coaching Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner returns for his 13th year and for the first time, will have a puppy assistant coach, Whistle, who helps him call the plays and fumbles," the Puppy Bowl press released explained.

"With new camera angles, including a ref GoPro camera and wide-angle shot from the goal posts, viewers will experience getting nose-to-nose with the puppies. Fan-favorite elements including the slo-mo cam, NEXGARD Brand Products blimp, the coveted water-bowl cam, and the TEMPTATIONS Skybox kittens will return alongside sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks providing play-by-play commentary between Team Ruff and Team Fluff."

"In celebration of Puppy Bowl XX, Warner Bros. Discovery is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization, to help animals find their loving homes and will match donations to cover adoption fees for their pet lifesaving centers nationwide from February 7th-14th. Text PUPPY to 707070 or head to PuppyBowl.com/donate to double your impact or find a shelter near you."

