Will Ryan Reynolds Make a Surprise Super Bowl Appearance?

It's finally time for Super Bowl LVIII, which will see the San Francisco 49ers going up against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While the teams and Usher's halftime performance are locked in, there's a lot of speculation about who could be showing up to the event. Everyone is expecting to see Taylor Swift in the crowd, but she's not the only big name on the lineup of spectators. Many fans are also wondering if Ryan Reynolds will be making an appearance at the big game. We already expect to see trailers for his upcoming films, Deadpool 3 and IF, but those are not the actor's only connections to this year's Super Bowl.

Reynolds is friends with Swift, and it's been reported by TMZ that Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce bought a suite for his family and Swift's family, and it's been reported that she is bringing along some of her friends. Earlier in the season, Swift was seen at a game alongside Reynolds and his wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively. Considering Reynolds' history with sports, the highly-anticipated trailers for his movies, and his friendship with Swift, an appearance at Super Bowl LVIII certainly feels likely.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) To Stream on Disney+:

Another thing Reynolds and Swift have in common is a recent collaboration with Disney. Deadpool 3 marks the first time Reynolds' Marvel character will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, it was just announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) concert film is coming exclusively to Disney+ next month. This version of the concert film — which originally debuted in theaters in October — will include the entire concert in addition to the song "Cardigan" and four acoustic songs that were not included in the theatrical or VOD releases.

"The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

