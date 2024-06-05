Retta Reveals Why Chris Pratt Remains Her Favorite Chris

Before Chris Pratt was known as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Owen Grady in Jurassic World, many fans knew him best as Andy Dwyer, the lovable goofball from Parks and Recreation. Pratt played Andy throughout all seven of the show's seasons, which came to an end in 2015. Once Pratt joined the MCU, the Internet started debating who was the "Best Chris," a question that includes other Marvel stars such as Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Retta, who is best known for playing Donna Meagle in Parks and Rec. Retta is currently promoting her new film Hit Man, and ComicBook took a moment to ask if Pratt is her favorite Chris.

"For sure, yes," Retta confirmed. "He's so funny and so smart. I don't know. I feel like people didn't – you see the character Andy and you just think he's like a dumb big guy – but I think it takes a bit of intelligence to portray it and get away with it and have people love it. And Chris is really quick on his feet. Unexpectedly so good at improv considering, you know, he started as a straight actor. And so he's just the most charming, funny kind ... He's great. He's my favorite Chris."

You can watch our interview with Retta at the top of the page.

What Is Hit Man About?

Hit Man is based on the true story of a hitman (played by Glen Powell) who enters into a romantic entanglement with a potential client, (played by Andor's Adria Arjona), only to find out that the romance could be more dangerous than any job he's ever taken on.

In addition to starring in Hit Man, Powell co-wrote the film with Linklater. The script is based on the article in the Texas Monthly by writer Skip Hollandsworth (Bernie). The movie also co-stars Retta (Parks and Rec), Austin Amelio (The Walking Dead), Molly Bernard (The Blacklist), and more.

"You know, I got to know him a little bit," Linklater told ComicBook when asked how the real-life Gary Johnson influenced his direction and narrative choice. "I just think this movie is so much his point of view, not only of her but just kind of the world, everything. So yeah, it influenced it a lot. You know, what I knew of him personally and what we gather from his life and everything. He had that view."

"But I think he'd be bemused by this movie where we took it is far beyond his own life," he continued. "I mean, the article about him ends when he lets her off. So everything from then on is this little thrill ride we take you on. So I don't know, it's pretty funny. But yeah, we're all here for him in a way, you know."

Hit Man is currently playing in select theaters and lands on Netflix on June 7th. You can currently stream all seven seasons of Parks and Rec on Peacock.