Rick and Morty Season 8 Shares First Clip From Premiere: Watch

Rick and Morty is finally going to be returning with Season 8 of the animated series this weekend, and Adult Swim has dropped the first look at what to expect with a new sneak peek clip from its season premiere episode. Rick and Morty Season 7 came to an end back in 2023, and fans of the long running animated series have been waiting for the next wave of episodes ever since. Following a delay due to the writer’s strike, Rick and Morty Season 8 is finally going to make its debut and that means new wacky adventures are on the way.

Rick and Morty Season 8 will be debuting with the episode, “Summer of All Fears.” It’s an episode title that teases the premiere will be focused on Summer, and the Summer focused episodes are some of Rick and Morty’s best. But it seems things are getting off to a rather small start as Summer prepares to go to school with a new outlook on her life before immediately getting made fun of by other girls. Check out the sneak peek from the Rick and Morty Season 8 premiere in the video above.

How to Watch Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 1

Rick and Morty Season 8 Episode 1 is titled “Summer of All Fears” and will be premiering with Adult Swim on Sunday, May 25th at 11:00PM ET/PT. You’ll want to try and catch it when it premieres as the new season won’t be available for streaming with HBO Max and Hulu until September 1st. While it’s hard to guess what’s happening in the premiere, Adult Swim teases Rick and Morty Season 8 as such, “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!”

As for what is coming in the rest of Rick and Morty Season 8, the episode titles (which might or might not tease their potential stories) previously revealed for the new season break down as such:

Summer of All Fears

Valkyrick

The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly

The Last Temptation of Jerry

Cryo Mort a Ricker

The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button

Ricker Than Fiction

Nomortland

Morty Daddy

Hot Rick

How to Catch Up With Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder return to spearhead the new Rick and Morty season with the core voice cast of Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer all returning for their respective roles. There are some big events from previous seasons that could play into the events of the new episodes, so you can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first seven seasons now streaming with HBO Max and Hulu in the meantime.

Rick and Morty is also not slowing down any time soon. Not only is the team behind the scenes still working through to Season 10 as part of its massive 70 episode order following Rick and Morty Season 3, but Adult Swim has already renewed the series for two more seasons. Which means that Rick and Morty is currently slated to run for at least 12 seasons as of the time of this publication, and will be one of Adult Swim’s longest running original productions when it’s all said and done. It’s only getting started, really.