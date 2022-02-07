On Monday, Disney Branded Television announced several new projects and series renewals. Included in that list of announcements is that Disney has renewed the Disney Channel series for a third season. Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television’s president, announced the renewal during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. “With each one of these projects, we see an opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of storytelling that is a hallmark of the Disney brand,” Davis said (via a press release). “I am so proud to be working with some of the most creative and diverse talent in the industry, both in front of and behind the camera, to bring these fresh, inventive and impactful stories — new and reimagined — to life for our audiences to enjoy, regardless of platform.”

Gwave Productions, LLC produces Secrets of Sulphur Springs. Tracey Thomson created the show, writes, and is executive producer. Charles Pratt Jr. is the show’s showrunner and an executive producer. Here’s the official information:

“A live-action, time-travel mystery series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell, whose family has uprooted their lives to move to a new town and take ownership of an abandoned hotel, The Tremont, in hopes of restoring it back to the lively vacation destination it once was. Not long after, Griffin learns that the hotel is rumored to be haunted by a ghost. Griffin and his best friend Harper, a bright-eyed, mystery-obsessed classmate, and Savannah, a girl who lives in the 1960s, work together to solve the mysteries of the supernatural forces at The Tremont by traveling through time via a secret portal in the basement of the hotel. Season two of the series took Griffin, Harper and Savannah back to the 1930 and 1962 to learn more about Harper’s family’s deep-seated connection to the hotel. In Season Three, a new ghost will torment The Tremont. Also, Griffin will travel to the future and then back to his present, where he and Harper will have to change the timelines of their lives in order to save their friendship and their families.”

Disney Branded Television also announced: Brie Larson and Jeremy Renner are each launching unscripted television series on Disney+; the Russo Brothers are producing an animated feature film for Disney+ based on the children’s book ; Rita Ora has joined the cast of Disney’s; Under Wraps.