She-Hulk Director Talks Filming at Marvel Offices in Season Finale (Exclusive)

Across its nine episodes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law took a pretty irreverent approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while bringing to life the superhero origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). As fans of the character's tenure in Marvel Comics know, Jen is unafraid to break the fourth wall and confront the creative teams of her stories — something she ultimately does in spades in She-Hulk's finale. The episode sees Jen literally breaking out of the Disney+ menu and going into the "real world", where she confronts the She-Hulk writers room — and later an AI robot named K.E.V.I.N. — about her story. That sequence was shot on location in the Disney and Marvel Studios offices, something that was a priority to director and executive producer Kat Coiro.

"Filming in the Marvel offices was something that was very, very important to me," Coiro revealed to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, which you can check out above. "There were moments where we were scouting in Atlanta and it never felt right, because it felt like we needed those little Easter eggs. The receptionist in the scene is the real receptionist at Marvel, who auditioned along with a bunch of actors and scored the part. When you see the Iron Man in the background, that's part of the Marvel offices. The Disney lot is so iconic, and so that was something that was really, really important to all of us capture, and I'm so glad we got to do it for real."

How did She-Hulk come up with K.E.V.I.N.?

Through a conversation with K.E.V.I.N. — a clear homage to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige — Jen is able to address some popular complaints about the MCU as a whole, ranging from the wait to see the X-men onscreen, to the lack of sex scenes in the franchise. The ability for Marvel to poke fun at itself definitely surprised fans, and apparently surprised Coiro as well.

"It's funny, because I was the most nervous about throwing Marvel under the bus," Coiro explained. "I was like, 'But I really love the movies, guys! I'm afraid!' I was afraid that by putting down the movies, we're kind of putting down the fans, and I know how much the fans love the properties. It was really Kevin and [Louis D'Esposito] and Victoria [Alonso] who were like, 'No, it's fine. Don't worry,' because they have that essential connection to the audiences. Part of their success comes from not being precious, and from understanding the conversations. So any criticism you can lob, we address and it's awesome."

"Look, the thing that drew me to the comics in the first place was this idea of tromping across the advertisements and telling the writers what to do," Coiro said elsewhere in our interview. "And so the fact that this was baked into the concept is part of what made me so excited about the series as a whole. Knowing we were always going to that place, and knowing that we have a character who is self-aware, and knows she's on a show. It kind of allows for a lot of license — like if a plot feels contrived or if something feels silly, you're like, 'Yeah, but it is. It's a show.' So I feel like you get away with a lot more than you do when you're not so self aware and meta."

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.