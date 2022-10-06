She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Shares BTS Photo of Charlie Cox in New Daredevil Costume

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law features the new Daredevil costume worn by Charlie Cox. She-Hulk Episode 8, comedically titled "Ribbit and Rip it," finally brought the long-awaited confrontation between She-Hulk and Daredevil. The two heroes battled in the courtroom and the mean streets of Los Angeles, while also finding some intimate time alone in Jennifer's bedroom. Someone who was missing from the episode was Jameela Jamil's Titania, who has been a thorn in She-Hulk's side for most of the season. In a show of good faith, Jamil has shared a look at Charlie Cox's first appearance in his new Daredevil costume.

"FIRST TIME WE SAW CHARLIE BACK IN THE DAREDEVIL COSTUME. WE ALL SCREAMED. HE IS THE BEST. And he and Tat are this week. #SheHulk" Jameela Jamil wrote on Twitter. The photo features Charlie Cox in his new red-and-yellow costume, minus the mask. It offers a clear look at the padding and color scheme of the Daredevil suit, which is a change from what Cox wore during his time at Netflix.

FIRST TIME WE SAW CHARLIE BACK IN THE DAREDEVIL COSTUME. WE ALL SCREAMED. HE IS THE BEST. And he and Tat are 💥 this week. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/IPzftyZaoW — TITANIA (@jameelajamil) October 6, 2022

While speaking to ComicBook.com, She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and head writer Jessica Gao would not officially rule on whether or not Cox's role is a continuation of the Daredevil Netflix stories or a variant with a fresh take, but they did share their excitement to show new sides of a character fans got to know in the dark and gritty series.

"I don't know if I'm allowed to talk about it, but it's very conscious and it's very much planned," Coiro said when asked if Daredevil is continuing his story from three seasons of a show which originally debuted on Netflix but now is available on Disney+. "That's all I can say."

Gao had a bit more to say about Daredevil, shedding some light on the new take on the character. "We were like, 'This is our version,' and it's true for any character," Gao said. "Like every character that we've used that existed in the MCU, it gets to be a little bit different on our show because you see them in very dramatic roles like these big high pressure, high stakes kind of situations but on our show because our show is more of a slice of life, they can kinda take a break from that." She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has already promised appearances from familiar MCU faces like Daredevil, Wong, Abomination, Hulk, and more.

"They get to take a little bit of a comedy vacation," Gao added. "Of course, after our show, they get to go back to save the world, saving the universe, very serious, intense story but on our show, they get to just take a little break and when the universe is not at stake like, 'What's going on with you?' They get a chance to really explore like a different part of their character because not everyone can be at a 10 saving the world every minute of every day."

Let us know your thoughts on Daredevil's appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the comments.