5 Burning Questions We Have Ahead of the Silo Season 2 Finale

The final episode of Silo Season 2 is nearly here, and there are a multitude of questions to be answered in the finale. The Apple TV+ series’ sophomore run has continued to be an excellent work of sci-fi television. Based on the second half of Hugh Howey’s novel Wool, Silo Season 2 follows Juliette’s (Rebecca Ferguson) journey into the surface world, as an uprising brews in her home of Silo 18 after her failed cleaning. The conflict between Mayor Bernard Hollins’ (Tim Robbins) forces and many members of the Down Deep’s mechanical sector has reached a point of no return. Juliette’s ventures with the surviving inhabitants of Silo 17 compelled her to set back to Silo 18 in order to prevent the same ghastly fate from reaching her people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Silo‘s Season 2 finale is titled “Into the Fire” and will see the rebels in Silo 18 make a pivotal move, while Juliette tries to make it back in time. These five questions are the most pressing topics ahead of the conclusive episode.

What Other Secrets Is Solo Hiding?

In Episode 9, “The Safeguard,” it was revealed that Solo’s (Steve Zahn) real name is Jimmy Conroy. He was the son, not the shadow, of his silo’s IT leader, and was 12 years old when the rebellion happened. Solo fulfilled his promise to his father by sealing himself in the vault and not opening it under any circumstances. Still, the child had to witness his father fatally shot by the sheriff, which made Solo believe he was a coward and a failure. As a result, Solo created an alternate identity to convince himself and others that he is brave.

Solo’s traumatic past has prompted him to lie about his origins and backstory, so it’s entirely likely that he possesses more secrets. It’s also worth pondering whether Solo will actually agree to live in harmony with Silo 17’s other survivors, given that he killed several of their parents. Evidenced by his initial distrust of Juliette and the teenagers, it’s hard to believe that Solo will suddenly and permanently place his faith in the unknown.

What Was the Purpose of Salvador Quinn’s Code?

One of Season 2’s more intriguing side plots involves the coded letter written by former Silo 18 resident Salvador Quinn, who tried to reveal the truth about their home to his fellow citizens. Bernard plucked Lukas Kyle (Avi Nash) from the mines so that he could solve the code, but as of now, he has not uncovered the full truth. Lukas made a breakthrough in Episode 9, discovering that he must visit the tunnel at the bottom of the silo. The penultimate episode’s cliffhanger ending depicted Lukas about to enter through a doorway at the tunnel’s end and responding to a mysterious voice by affirming that he knows what the “safeguard” is. Lukas’ next step may very well guide him to solving Quinn’s code once and for all.

What Will Sheriff Billings’ Fate Be?

Paul Billings (Chinaza Uche), who succeeded Juliette as Silo 18’s Sheriff, has found himself in hot water in Season 2. By keeping a forbidden relic and conspiring with the rebels, Billings has become a target for Up Top. Bernard has made it clear he intends to relieve Billings of his duties following the sheriff’s refusal to give up Knox (Shane Mcrae) and Shirley (Remmie Milner). Billings’ desperate attempt to confide in Judge Robert Sims (Common) in the penultimate episode presents a huge risk for the character. Time will tell if Billings can help the rebels learn the truth about their silo and if he can survive the fallout.

Does Knox Know That Walker Betrayed the Rebels?

Martha Walker (Harriet Walter) has been secretly communicating with Bernard, hoping that it will save the life of her ex-wife Carla McLain (Clare Perkins). In Episode 9, Knox visited Walker and told her that he knows who the traitor is. It appears he doesn’t know what Walker’s doing behind his and the other rebels’ backs, as he identified X as the mole. However, Knox is far too intelligent to not recognize Walker’s hesitancy to leave her dwelling and her apparent disinterest in plotting with the other rebels. It’s very likely that Knox has already figured out the truth of Walker’s unfaithfulness to the cause, and it will be interesting to see how she is treated once her cover is blown.

What Do the Rebels Have Planned?

Silo Season 2’s 10th and final episode has been built up to focus on the inevitable rebellion in Silo 18. The exact plans of the uprising’s organizers have not been revealed yet, so one can only wonder how it will all go down and if Juliette will return in time to stop everyone from going outside and breathing in the toxic air. Regardless of how the events of Silo‘s season finale shake out, there are bound to be enormous consequences for the upcoming Seasons 3 and 4.

Silo is available to stream on Apple TV+.