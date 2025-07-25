South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head Creators Reveal Plan for Crossover 

Beavis and Butt-Head and South Park represent two of the most significant and disruptive forces in television history. Premiering on MTV in 1993, Beavis and Butt-Head’s crudely drawn scathing commentary on youth culture defined an entire generation of television. Just a few years later, in 1997, South Park debuted on Comedy Central and completely changed the game with its fearless political satire and rapid production schedule that allowed it to comment on current events with unprecedented speed. For decades, these two animated titans have existed in separate universes, but during a joint panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, which ComicBook attended, creators Mike Judge, Trey Parker, and Matt Stone revealed that a crossover was once a serious consideration.

During the SDCC panel, the creators explained that the crossover was discussed in the early days of South Park’s run. The proposed story would follow Beavis and Butt-Head as they were hired to babysit Eric Cartman. The comedic possibilities of that scenario are endless, pitting Cartman’s aggressively manipulative and sociopathic personality against the unthinking idiocy of the two teens. Sadly, the crossover never moved past the discussion phase. However, with both franchises currently in the midst of successful revivals and their creators sharing a stage, the reveal has sparked new hope among fans that the door isn’t entirely closed on the idea.

Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Mike Judge reveal they talked about doing a Beavis & Butthead and South Park crossover in the early days.



Story idea was Beavis & Butthead have to babysit Cartman. — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) July 25, 2025

Beavis and Butt-Head’s original run lasted for seven seasons on MTV between 1993 and 1997 and included the successful 1996 film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. After a long hiatus, it was revived for an eighth season in 2011 before being rebooted again on Paramount+ in 2022 with the movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe and a new series that has now aired for two seasons. South Park has had a more continuous run, airing for 26 seasons since its 1997 premiere and producing over 325 episodes. The show became infamous for its ability to tackle taboo subjects and its “equal opportunity offender” approach to satire, which has kept it at the center of cultural and political debate for nearly three decades.

South Park and Beavis & Butt-Head Continue to Dominate

Even without a crossover, both franchises are currently thriving and continuing to generate headlines. South Park‘s 27th season just premiered with one of its most controversial episodes yet. The episode, which aired on July 23, 2025, took direct aim at the second presidency of Donald Trump, leading to widespread online debate. The episode’s unflinching satire came on the heels of creators Parker and Stone signing a massive new deal with Paramount Global. The five-year agreement, valued at around $1.5 billion, secures 50 new episodes, a ten-episode-per-year schedule, and makes Paramount+ the exclusive streaming home for the entire South Park library, ensuring the show’s future for years to come.

Meanwhile, Beavis and Butt-Head is in the middle of its own successful revival. The third season of the rebooted series, now titled Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, is scheduled to premiere on Comedy Central on September 3, 2025. This new iteration has been praised for successfully updating the format by having the duo comment on viral internet videos in addition to music, keeping the characters relevant for a modern audience. The franchise’s continued success has also inspired creator Judge to reconsider his stance on a live-action adaptation. At the same San Diego Comic-Con panel, he confirmed he is now “open to” the idea, proving that both legendary properties are still finding new ways to evolve and stay relevant after more than three decades.

