The Mandalorian Throne Easter Egg Could Tease the Events of Book of Boba Fett

✖

In the Season Two finale of The Mandalorian, fans witnessed a mid-credits scene showing Boba Fett and Fennec Shand arriving at Jabba's Palace in order for Fett to take Jabba's former throne from Bib Fortuna, with the throne itself possibly teasing what fans can expect from the upcoming spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett. Over at Fandom, the text on the throne has seemingly been deciphered to read "Boba Fett," which could merely serve as an Easter egg for those fans attentive enough to translate the text, such as Fandom's Donna Dickens, or it could be setting the stage for what audiences will witness in the upcoming spinoff.

In Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, viewers saw the seeming demise of the bounty hunter as he fell into the Great Pit of Carkoon to be digested by a sarlacc. A series of books and comics, however, saw Fett escaping such fate to continue his treacherous ways across the galaxy. With those stories since being relegated to the Legends corner of the franchise, there are only sparse details regarding Fett's history in the official canon.

Were this throne to read "Boba Fett" for narrative-related reasons, it would likely not only cement his notoriety running a crime syndicate before his appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope, but also reveal that Jabba, at some point, wrested control of such a syndicate from Fett, literally taking his seat of power.

In the original trilogy, a picture is painted of Fett in which he is quite talented as a bounty hunter, but he still had to follow the orders of Darth Vader and of Jabba. The potential of him having a throne in the underworld would confirm both the highs and lows of his power, painting a more complex trajectory for the villain.

One of the biggest questions that remain about Boba Fett is how he escaped the sarlacc, which The Mandalorian didn't even hint at. We did see Cobb Vanth in Fett's armor early in the season, which he claimed he obtained from Jawas. As far as how Fett ended up losing or abandoning his armor and the Jawas coming into possession of it, we can likely anticipate some sort of allusion to that trajectory, if not a full-blown flashback, in The Book of Boba Fett. If we get those flashbacks, we'd likely get flashbacks about how he earned his throne, as well as how he lost it. Additionally, the title "The Book of Boba Fett" feels much more like a series exploring his history, as opposed to his future, potentially regaling Fennec Shand about his journey from where we saw him in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones up through his trials and tribulations in the Tatooine desert.

If we're learning about Fett's past, a significant chapter would surely focus on his rise and fall within the underworld of the galaxy far, far away.

Stay tuned for details on The Book of Boba Fett.

What do you hope to see in the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!