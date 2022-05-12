Hayden Christensen Shares Emotional Reaction to His Darth Vader Return in Obi-Wan Kenobi

✖

A returning Hayden Christensen is back in black when he and Ewan McGregor meet again in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Star Wars series picks up ten years after the tragic events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and the last meeting between the fallen Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) and Obi-Wan (McGregor), friends-turned-foes teed up for the rematch of the century. But 17 years of real-time have passed since Christensen suited up as the mechanical-clad Sith Lord Darth Vader in the 2005 finale to creator George Lucas' Star Wars prequels trilogy, and just as long since McGregor donned the hooded robes of failed Jedi Master Obi-Wan.

"It was surreal. It's an incredible costume, and putting it back on again brought up a lot of emotions for me," Christensen said about suiting up as Darth Vader again in an interview with On Demand Entertainment. "It's amazing to get to wear it, it's an honor to put it on. Just a lot of fun, really."

Christensen wore the suit only once, appearing as the newly-risen Darth Vader in the final moments of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. (Christensen did not reprise the role for Vader's cameos in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where the Sith Lord is physically portrayed by Spencer Wilding and Daniel Naprous.)

Darth Vader's armor is "incredibly heavy," Christensen continued. "It's a beast to wear, and not designed for bathroom breaks. But it comes with the job."

On returning to the Star Wars galaxy after nearly two decades away, Christensen said, "I'm excited. It's a pleasure to be back, and I'm very proud of the series and looking forward to the fans getting to see it."

Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the Jedi's first meeting with Vader since Sith, and was a reunion for McGregor and Christensen as well. Being back with McGregor for more Star Wars is "just the best," Christensen said, adding his Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith co-star: "I love the man dearly. We became really close when we were doing the prequels, and just had so much fun together."

"So getting to come back and do more with him as these characters was just incredible," he said. "We had a bit of a catch-up before we started filming, and it's been really nice to reconnect with my old friend."

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with two episodes Friday, May 27, on Disney+. New episodes will air on Wednesdays beginning June 1.