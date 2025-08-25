Star Wars’ Divisive Disney+ Series Just Got an Encouraging Season 2 Update

The episodic nature of Star Wars makes the franchise a perfect fit for television… from a certain point of view. Critics praised the self-contained adventures of The Mandalorian and hailed political thriller (and Rogue One prequel) Andor as a masterpiece. At the same time, audiences were split over lore-heavy tie-ins like The Book of Boba Fett and The Acolyte. And Obi-Wan Kenobi — which bridged the events between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope — was once a movie before being reworked into a six-episode Disney+ limited series, only for a fan edit to cut out “awkward pacing” and “fluff” (resulting in a 2.5-hour “movie”).

Still, that hasn’t stopped fans from asking actor Ewan McGregor about Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2. “I don’t know where they are [with that],” McGregor said of a potential second season during a recent panel appearance at Fan Expo Canada. “I don’t know. I know you all think I do, but I don’t know what their plans are.”

“I know they’re making Ahsoka [season 2] now because my wife gets up and goes to work every day,” he added of Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays the live-action Hera Syndulla on the series featuring his Star Wars prequels co-star Hayden Christensen (reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker). “So I know they’re doing that, but I have no idea what their plans are.”

Ewan McGregor on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Return

McGregor also addressed whether he’s ignited his lightsaber for the last time. “I’m sure, at some point, they’ll do something else with Obi-Wan,” he said. The first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi reunited McGregor and Christensen for the first time since 2005’s trilogy-ending Revenge of the Sith, and saw the Jedi Master face his former padawan — now the armor-clad Darth Vader — a decade after their fateful duel on Mustafar.

“Coming back to the role was just seamless, apart from one thing: his voice,” McGregor added of saying “hello there” to Obi-Wan again 17 years after Revenge of the Sith. “It was quite a long process. It was going to be a movie at one point, and it was with another director, and then that director had to go off to another project. Then Deborah [Chow] became the director, and I loved her. I loved working with Deborah. She’s amazing, and she directed all the episodes that we made in the Obi-Wan series. So it was really her vision.”

McGregor is referring to Stephen Daldry, who developed the Obi-Wan movie as a sequel to Sith and a prequel to A New Hope. Daldry’s version would have been set on Tatooine, the remote desert planet where the hermit Jedi was tasked with watching over a young Luke Skywalker. Tensions between local farmers and a tribe of Tusken Raiders would then force him out of hiding.

“At one point, it was totally a storyline about Luke. It was absolutely me and Luke on this big journey,” McGregor said. “And then, somewhere along the line, I forget exactly where, it shifted to being a story about Obi-Wan and Leia. And I thought that was brilliant. It was really unexpected.”

While Luke appears briefly in Obi-Wan, the series instead follows the Jedi on a space-faring journey to rescue the boy’s twin sister — a young Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) — from the Empire and the Jedi-hunting Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) and Third Sister, a vengeful Reva (Moses Ingram).

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney+.