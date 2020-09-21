Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Teases Series Could Last Four Seasons

✖

The second season of The Mandalorian will debut last next month, with creator Jon Favreau reportedly already writing a third season, as star Giancarlo Esposito recently claimed that the series could run for four seasons. This will likely come as good news for fans, as this means the project could run through 2022, or potentially even longer. However, as Lucasfilm has proven with a number of different projects, whether they be series or films, they do like to offer their narratives genuine endings as opposed to always leaving the door open for a sequel, as evidenced by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels. Spinoff adventures, on the other hand, are an entirely different experience to a sequel.

“We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore, so I think this show is going to lay the ground work for the depth and breath that’s gonna come in Season Three and Season Four, where you’re really gonna start to get answers,” Esposito shared with People.

Esposito might know that the plan is for the series to run four seasons, yet this doesn't mean such an opportunity is a guarantee. Luckily, the series has become a major success not only with fans, but also with critics, as this past weekend saw The Mandalorian score a number of Emmy Awards.

Disney and Lucasfilm have kept a tight lid on their plans for various mediums in recent years, likely as to not overwhelm audiences, or filmmakers, with storytelling avenues that could be explored. Reports about Favreau already working on a third season didn't even come from Favreau himself, but rather from sources close to Favreau relaying that information to Variety.

This year alone, various reports and rumors have emerged about what the future could hold for Star Wars, with Disney only confirming a handful of those details. This new season of The Mandalorian is rumored to include appearances from Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Boba Fett, with additional reports noting that these appearances are meant to set the stage for these characters getting their own spinoff series. As far as confirmed series go, we do know that Ewan McGregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a limited series and that Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is developing a female-centric TV series.

Stay tuned for details on The Mandalorian before Season Two premieres on October 30th.

