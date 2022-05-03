Stranger Things Season 4 Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's hard to believe that we're already into May of 2022. Another year is just flying by. Superfans of Stranger Things on Netflix probably won't find this unsettling, because Season 4 is just around the corner on May 27th. As usual, Funko is ready and waiting with a new wave of Pop figures that feature the show's stars in their new looks.

A breakdown of Stranger Things Funko Pops, Pop Keychains, and Mystery Minis for Season 4 can be found below. It's a big wave, and you can pre-order all of the common figures here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22), and here at Pop In A Box. At the time of writing, Funko hasn't officially announced the wave, so exclusives might be on the way. If that's the case, the list will update with new Pops as the info becomes available.

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Mike Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Lucas Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Dustin Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Steve Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Max Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Robin Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven Funko Pop – Amazon Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4 Lucas Funko Pop – Walmart Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4 Dustin Funko Pop – GameStop Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Robin Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Steve Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Dustin Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Mystery Minis

You can check out the latest trailer for Season 4 of Stranger Things right here. The official synopsis reads:

"It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

While fans are surely excited about the upcoming season, these new episodes will somewhat mark the beginning of the end, as creators the Duffer brothers have confirmed that the series will conclude with Season 5.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

They added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Stranger Things Season 4 premieres on May 27th.