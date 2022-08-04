Stranger Things Season 4 Funko Pops Wave 2 Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stranger Things Season 4 is in the books, and it certainly had its share of memorable moments. Funko is still playing catch-up with the second wave of Pop figures based on the recent episodes. Unfortunately, there isn't another Eddie Munson Funko Pop figure in this wave after the previous Target exclusive sold out (see on eBay). With the popularity of Joseph Quinn's new character riding high, we have to imagine that you'll see another Eddie Munson Pop figure or two down the line, but you can enjoy the current crop of new figures right here.

A breakdown of Stranger Things Funko Pops, Pop Keychains, and Mystery Minis for Season 4 (Waves 1 and 2) can be found below. Once again, wave 2 is a big one, and you can pre-order all of the common figures here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SUNFREE22). Exclusives are highlighted.

Stranger Things Season 4: Argyle With Surfer Boy Pizza Van Funko Pop Ride – Target Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4: Nancy and Robin 2-Pack Funko Pop – Target Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4: Robin, Steve, Vecna 3-Pack – Walmart Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4: Vecna Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Argyle Funko Pop



Stranger Things Season 4: Demobat Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Erica Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Mike Wheeler In California With Flowers Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Eleven With Diorama Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Hunter Robin Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4: Hunter Steve Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Pop Keychains (Robin, Steve, Erica, Vecna)

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven Funko Pop – Amazon Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4 Lucas Funko Pop – Walmart Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4 Dustin Funko Pop – GameStop Exclusive

Stranger Things Season 4 Eddie Munson Funko Pop – Target Exclusive / eBay

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven in the Rainbow Room Funko Pop – Target Exclusive / eBay

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Mike Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Lucas Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Dustin Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Steve Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Max Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Robin Funko Pop

Stranger Things Season 4 Eleven Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Robin Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Steve Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Dustin Pocket Pop Keychain

Stranger Things Season 4 Mystery Minis

Stranger Things Season 4 marks the beginning of the end, as creators the Duffer brothers have confirmed that the series will conclude with Season 5.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement earlier this year. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last."

They added, "There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

So now the question is, when will we see Stranger Things Season 5?

"It depends who you ask," co-creator Matt Duffer told Collider when asked about a release date. "That's what we're still figuring out. If you ask our AD, and our line producer, they want more time for production. Our post-production supervisor wants more time for post-production. So it's going to be a big discussion. How long does everybody get? Here's the thing, the more you shorten production, the more you shorten post-production, the more things get compromised."

"It's just the balance of, 'Okay, how much are we willing to compromise to get the show out sooner? Is it more important to give everybody the time that they need to get this right, without being indulgent?' I'm sure we'll figure out what that line is, but my whole thing was I was never super worried," he added.

Stranger Things Season 4 is streaming on Netflix now.