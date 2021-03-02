The Boys Season 3 Reunites Supernatural Showrunners and Writers

✖

The Boys is officially gearing up for its third season, and the Amazon Prime series is expected to not pull any punches. According to a new report from Variety, the bold superhero series will also serve as a bit of a Supernatural reunion along the way. In addition to series creator and showrun Eric Kripke -- who created Supernatural -- The Boys will be bringing in three alums from the hit The CW series. Meredith Glynn and David Reed are expected to serve as executive producers on the new season, with Jim Michaels serving as co-executive producer.

Glynn co-executive produced and wrote on Supernatural from 2016 through its final season in 2020. Reed served as a writer and script coordinator on the series from 2009-2012, and Michaels worked on the series as a producer and co-executive producer from 2009 to 2020.

This comes as The Boys is already serving as a Supernatural reunion onscreen, with Dean Winchester actor Jensen Ackles set to play the superpowered Soldier Boy.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," Kripke explained to Variety in an interview last year. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrayed John Winchester on Supernatural, has also expressed a desire to join The Boys, but Kripke revealed that Morgan's role on The Walking Dead slightly complicates things.

"I absolutely have [talked to Morgan]. There's one role we're already talking about," Kripke explained in an interview last year. "He's on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we're talking about," Kripke said. "But we are [talking], just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don't think it's a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we're both talking about it."

What do you think of Season 3 of The Boys serving as a Supernatural reunion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The first two seasons of The Boys are now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.