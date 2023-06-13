The Crowded Room Star Tom Holland Thanks Fans for Positive Reviews

The Crowded Room star Tom Holland is thanking the fans for supporting the series despite the critical reception to the project. On a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the Spider-Man actor talked about the negative press versus the fan reception of The Crowded Room. As Holland noted himself, Rotten Tomatoes has been a bit of double-edged sword for the Apple TV show. The critics score is hovering around 24% on the old Tomatometer. But, audiences have enjoyed the thriller as they buoyed the project up to a 91% audience score. That's hardly a new phenomenon as critics and fans have a tough time agreeing on what they want from a show.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we're at 94% on Rotten Tomatoes," he said to the hosts. "I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me, so I'm honored and really excited for the rest of the show to come out."

"It's so funny. Obviously, 'The Crowded Room' came out. We didn't have very favorable reviews," Holland added. "So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I'm eight months into my year off. I've been chilling at home in London, going to Grand Prixes, playing golf…"

Tom Holland Explains Emotional Toll of The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room put quite the emotional beating on Tom Holland. He told Entertainment Weekly, he's actually been sober for a while because of the strain that this Apple TV+ series has put on him. There are so many facets of being an actor on that stage. Finding character and making the performances believable can be more than just clocking in and out sometimes. For Holland, he found the story harrowing and just couldn't shake how it made him feel.

"I'm no stranger to the physical aspects of the job doing the whole action-movie thing. But the mental aspect, it really beat me up and it took a long time for me to recover afterwards, to sort of get back to reality," Holland explained. "I was seeing myself in him [Danny], but in my personal life. I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, 'I'm going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.' And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to... It was unlike anything I've ever experienced before."

Holland is Swinging Into Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man 4 is on the horizon and there has been chatter about Holland putting on the tights again. Basically, it's happening. But, they're still in the very early stages at this point of development.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland said about the exciting Marvel sequel. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

"We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike," producer Amy Pascal added. "We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

Did you watch The Crowded Room? Let us know down in the comments!