The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Anthony Mackie Explains Why Supporting Characters Are The Best

Marvel star Anthony Mackie explained why he thinks supporting characters are the best when it comes to choosing roles. The Falcon and Winter Soldier actor talked to Hot Ones about the upcoming Disney+ series and his career at large. Mackie has made a big name for himself as the guy that the main character bounces off of in films. He’s stepping into the main spotlight with Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Outside the Wire. Mackie has been the lead man before, but these huge action roles have to feel like a bit of departure. Most MCU fans would rank Sam Wilson’s everyman Falcon as a highlight of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. But, being charming next to Chris Evans is quite a bit different than the task in front of him when the series gets going in a couple of weeks.

“Well, the lead character is usually some just to help push the exposition along,” he began. “To push the story along, he’s the one you ride with throughout the vehicle. The best characters are always the third or fourth lead because they’re the ones who actually get to get in and do the dirty work. They’re the ones who get to act. So, they’re always the ones bouncing and controlling the lead actor and he’s just bringing them along for the ride. That’s why when you watch the academy awards, best supporting actor is always a more coveted category than best actor.”

“With six hours of content, you really get the opportunity to delve into not only The Falcon’s backstory, but also the Winter Soldier’s backstory,” Mackie continued. “Like if you see WandaVision, after watching that show, you have a much richer and deeper relationship with Wanda and Vision now. Whereas before, I would maybe have one maybe two nuggets per movie. But, the movie was focused on the heavy-hitters. The Iron Mans, the Captain Americas. So, now I get more play time, so you get to learn more about me.”

Mackie will be joined by Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series will also feature Captain America: Civil War's Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) as well as new "interesting characters" Flag Smasher (Erin Kellyman) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. 2021 is also bringing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to the party on Disney+ March 19th.

