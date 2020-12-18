The Mandalorian Finale Post-Credits Scene Reveals A Classic Star Wars Villain Got A Major Promotion

✖

Season two of The Mandalorian has been full of familiar faces and places. The first episode of this year's batch took us back to Tatooine and brought in a character from one of the recent books, with later episodes bringing Bo-Katan and Ahsoka Tano into the live-action realm from cartoons, and also gifting Star Wars fans with the resurrection of Boba Fett. That last one turned into a major plot point for 2020's eight episodes and will no doubt lead into even more stories set in that galaxy far, far away. To that end we're talking spoilers for The Mandalorian's season two finale post-credit scene below, so spoiler warning!

As the credits rolled and then a new scene arrived, the future of Fett was confirmed but along with it came a blast from the past. The scene begins once again back on Tatooine where we see none other than Jabba's Palace. Inside things look similar to how they did back in Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi as Gamorrean guards walk about and a Twi'lek slave girl can be seen. The big change? None other than Bib Fortuna is seated on the throne inside the palace and running things.

(Photo: DISNEY+)

Previously Jabba's right hand man, the character has uh, let the years get the better of him as he's put some weight on, perhaps to fill the void left by Jabba. What remains unclear though is how Bib is still alive, considering he was one of the many people on Jabba's Sail Barge when it exploded. As they say, no one's ever really gone.

In any event, the scene plays out with Boba Fett and his own right hand man, Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand entering the palace with the bounty hunter taking Bib by surprise. "I thought you were dead," he says. "I am so glad to see you. I had heard many rumors." Fett draws his blaster and fires into his chest, kicking Bib's body to the ground and taking the seat for himself, setting up The Book of Boba Fett.

What is The Book of Boba Fett? It's own spin-off series? The third season of The Mandalorian? Lucasfilm hasn't confirmed that just yet and all we know is that it will premiere in December of 2021, but it seems like the fan-favorite character is about to get his own show and become a new crime boss on Tatooine.

All episodes of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.