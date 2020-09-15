Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Poster Released

✖

Finally, after a year that has felt like an eternity on its own, Disney and Lucasfilm are gearing up to bring us the highly-anticipated second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Rumors about the new installment's trailer have been circulating for weeks, and the debut footage finally arrived online on Tuesday morning. As expected, the trailer was incredibly excited for fans of The Mandalorian, successfully getting everyone even more excited for what's to come. Along with the trailer, Disney+ and Lucasfilm revealed the first poster for the upcoming season.

The poster features both Mando and Baby Yoda, given that the latter is no longer a major secret heading into Season 2. The titular character is seen marching across a mountainous landscape, with The Child in a satchel on his hip. As Mando says in the trailer, "Wherever I go, he goes," confirming that this duo will be even more inseparable in Season 2. You can check out the poster below!

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

We might be seeing a whole slew of Star Wars characters in the second season of The Mandalorian when it arrives next month, but none of their appearances have been confirmed just yet. The only glimpse of a new character in the trailer was of a mysterious, hooded figure played by Sahsa Banks. We do know, however, that Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon will play an even bigger role in the series, after revealing in the Season 1 finale that he possessed the Darksaber.

“I’ll be going toe-to-toe with Mando,” Esposito told EW. “It’s an iconic battle. I want to disarm him mentally as well. Who knows? Maybe there’s an opportunity to get him to fight some battles for me. You may think I’m a villain, but I’m trying to harness some energy and some powers for a path that could be best for all. You'll get to see him be somewhat diplomatic and more of a manipulator."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns for its second season on October 30th.