The Morning Show Star Jennifer Aniston Declares She Is "So Over" Cancel Culture

Friends and The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston is sharing her thoughts on "cancel culture". In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Aniston argued that she's "so over" the modern social approach to scandals and controversies, seeming to argue that it does not leave room for a figure to eventually be redeemed. Aniston went on to specifically cite notorious Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 39-year prison sentence for multiple counts of rape and sexual assault. While she confirmed that she was not among Weinstein's victims, she did reveal that she had unpleasant interactions with him over the years. The report features a quote from Weinstein, who claims "[Aniston] never had any uncomfortable instances with me."

"I'm so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don't understand what it means … Is there no redemption? I don't know. I don't put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket."

"He's not a guy, you're like, 'God, I can't wait to hang out with Harvey,'" Aniston continued. "Never. You were actually like, 'Oh, God, OK, suck it up.' I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer."

What Has Jennifer Aniston Said About Cancel Culture?

Aniston previously made headlines for arguing that Friends, the long-running sitcom she starred on from 1994 through 2004, would ultimately be a victim of modern cancel culture. These comments were met with a wide array of responses from fans, especially given Friends' ongoing popularity on streaming services.

"There's a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of 'Friends' and find them offensive. There were things that were never intentional and others … well, we should have thought it through, but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now," Aniston said at the time. "Now, it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life. You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh — that was hysterical. It was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now, we're not allowed to do that."

What Is The Morning Show About?

In The Morning Show season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized, and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom. Along with Reese Witherspoon and Aniston, the star-studded season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

