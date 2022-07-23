The Office: Peacock Is Giving Away Princess Unicorn Dolls

The Office ended over nine years ago, but the beloved comedy series is still making headlines. Just this month, a new LEGO set went on sale and a brand new deleted scene featuring Steve Carrell as Michael Scott was released. Currently, the series is available to watch on Peacock and the streaming service has partnered with Mattel for a very fun giveaway. If you enter Peacock's Princess Unicorn Sweepstakes, you could win a one-of-a-kind Princess Unicorn Doll. The dolls were originally seen in the Season 5 episode, "Moroccan Christmas," which saw Dwight (Rainn Wilson) buying out and reselling the season's hottest toy.

For a chance to win a Princess Unicorn Doll, enter at DunderMifflin.com. Secondary prize winners will receive a World's Best Boss Mug and an Office Funko. You can check out some photos of the dolls below:

(Photo: Peacock)

Speaking of "Moroccan Christmas," ComicBook.com spoke with The Office's Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) last year, and she revealed that was her favorite episode of the series.

"It's hard to pick one, but I will say 'Moroccan Christmas,' when Michael Scott ... is dragging Meredith into rehab in the parking lot. That was really one of my favorite things. Paul Feig was directing. The whole thing was improvised, which is rare. Normally, I got to improvise once in a while, like, in a scene but not the whole thing. Because I think they were planning on putting a voiceover on top of it," Flannery explained. "There was one, but you could still hear us. Which I, you know, working with Steve. I mean, he's the master. It was like a masterclass every time. And being one-on-one with him was always the biggest gift."

As for Mattel, the company recently teamed up with Warner Bros. for the upcoming Barbie movie. Greta Gerwig's new film has already become a cultural phenomenon thanks to all of the set photos. The movie follows Margot Robbie as the beloved toy as she sets off into the real world. The film also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken and will feature Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Ariana Greenblatt.

"I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," Robbie said of the film in a 2019 interview. "Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie e. explained" Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

The Office is now streaming on Peacock. You can learn more about Peacock's Princess Unicorn Sweepstakes here.