The Passage Cancelled at FOX After One Season

With the Upfronts presentations set to take place throughout the next week, most TV networks are making final decisions on which TV shows to cancel, which ones to renew, and which pilots to pick up for fall premieres. FOX made a couple of those difficult choices on Friday afternoon, leading to the cancellation of two freshman series, one of which was the action-heavy vampire series, The Passage.

Starring Mark-Paul Gosselaar, The Passage was a decent-sized hit when it premiered in January of this year. Following a great lead-in from The Resident (which was renewed by the network), The Passage snagged a 1.3 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic and a total of 5.218 million live and same day viewers. However, the hot streak didn’t last long for the new series.

By the end of the season, the demo rating for The Passage dropped to as low as 0.7, with just 3.122 million viewers. With these numbers both coming in for the March 11th season (now series) finale, it’s not exactly surprising to see it come to an end.

The series comes from Liz Heldens, Matt Reeves, Scott Free, and 20th Century Fox TV. That last bit could be part of why the network chose to let it go, considering FOX no longer owns the studio. The Walt Disney Company purchased 21st Century Fox and all of its assets earlier this year, including the television production studio.

Along with The Passage, FOX axed the freshman comedy series, The Cool Kids. The Friday night offering about four friends in a retirement facility never quite found its footing.

