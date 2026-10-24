The Simpsons Goes Full Nightmare Before Christmas for New Treehouse of Horror Special – Watch

The Simpsons is on the cusp of a brand new entry in its annual Treehouse of Horror anthology series this weekend, and to celebrate has dropped the first look at its new makeover inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas for the occasion. The Simpsons has already surprised fans this year with the debut of a second Treehouse of Horror special episode this season, and took that even further with Apu’s official return with a new voice actor. But there’s still the actual anthology special to look forward to next.

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The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror XXXVII” is coming with the next episode of Season 38, and will have a new intro sequence inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas animated by the team at Stoopid Buddy, the same studio behind hits like Robot Chicken. It’s a spooky way to kick off the new special, and you can check it out before the new Halloween episode airs this Sunday in the video below.

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXVII Reveals Nightmare Before Christmas Opening

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The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror XXXVII” serves as the second Treehouse of Horror special episode we’ll see in Season 38, and is scheduled to premiere with Fox on Sunday, October 25th at 8:00PM ET. Much like all of the other Halloween anthology episodes seen in the past, this year will feature three new stories not tied to the events of the main series. The first will be parody of Holly Gramazio’s novel The Husbands that sees Marge dealing with one new husband after another. The second sees a blend of two popular stories with Pet Sematary as the focus.

Homer accidentally kills both Bart and Santa’s Little Helper, and the two end up swapping bodies when buried together. The third is the most mysterious of the stories, however, is one where Homer is trapped in those Driver’s Education videos with terrible car crashes. Much like every other year before it, no character is safe and there will likely be lots of brutal deaths to showcase through the course of each segment before it’s all said and done for spooky season this year.

Why The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Episodes Are Special

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The Simpsons‘ Treehouse of Horror episodes have been a fun tradition for the animated series going all the way back to its second season, and each year has provided fans with memorable Horror stories. There have been so many attempts that there are bound to be a few of them that are more revered than the others, but each one is fun nonetheless. Because they operate outside of the main canon for the franchise, they’re allowed to make all kinds of choices that couldn’t be seen with other episodes.

The Simpsons has begun to expand its Treehouse of Horror offerings with other Treehouse of Horror Presents specials in the later seasons that extend their runtimes to an entire episode, and that’s led to some great reveals like with Apu’s return to the franchise. But with this annual anthology coming our way, it’s time to see what new treats it has to offer. What are you hoping to see in the new Treehouse of Horror special? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!