The Walking Dead: Daryl Searches for Rick Grimes in New Season 10 Episodes

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) hunts for answers about the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the extended season 10 of The Walking Dead. In "Find Me," the second episode of the new season premiering February 28 on AMC, Daryl and Carol's (Melissa McBride) adventure goes sideways when they come across an old cabin. The episode, which introduces newcomer survivor Leah (Lynn Collins), takes Daryl back to the six-year time jump that went mostly unseen after Rick's apparent death in season 9. That same season, Daryl told Carol he left the group because it "just got easier" to stay in the woods when his search for Rick failed to turn up a body.

"I'm not gonna stop until I find out" what happened to Rick, Daryl says in the latest season 10 teaser trailer previewing the six new stories starting in February. Daryl and a pregnant Michonne (Danai Gurira) spent months hoping to recover Rick's body in season 9, not knowing he survived an explosive encounter with a walker horde in "What Comes After."

It was Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) who came across a wounded Rick and called down a helicopter to shuttle him to safety, saving Rick's life at the cost of putting him into the hands of the shadowy Civic Republic Military. Rick returns in the untitled Walking Dead feature film expected to shoot this spring, the first in a planned trilogy revealing what happened after that fateful helicopter flight in Lincoln's final episode of the television series.

"I think he's been looking for this body," Reedus said about Daryl's investigation on a 2019 episode of Talking Dead. "'If he died, where's his body?' And he's a master tracker, he can get you from here to there no problem, he's very intuitive, and he's very observant, and he just can't find it. It makes no sense to him. Michonne's doing it a little bit, and she kind of even says something to the effect of, 'We have to go forward.'"

"I don't know, I think it's hard for him to swallow," Reedus continued. "I think he needs closure. There's a piece of this puzzle missing."

In season 10, Michonne confirmed her long-buried suspicions about Rick's survival when a quest for weapons to end the Whisperer War instead turned up evidence Rick did not die at the bridge. In "What We Become," Michonne confided in daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming) about her secret mission to find Rick and bring him home to his children.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.