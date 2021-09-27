The Walking Dead Final Season Casts Rick’s Killer From the Comics

https://youtu.be/ileBIgDxrJw

The Walking Dead aims to reveal Sebastian Milton, the killer who guns down Rick Grimes in the comic books. At the end of The Walking Dead issue #191, where Rick’s impassioned speech to the survivors prevents a coup from becoming a war, the spoiled son of Commonwealth leader Governor Pamela Milton shoots Rick in his bed for unseating his family from their position of power over the community they helped build. Rick dies in issue #192 when Sebastian shoots him three more times, leaving Rick to reanimate into a walker to be put down by his son Carl Grimes in the penultimate issue of Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead.

Teo Rapp-Olsson (Blue Bloods, Bull, The Deuce) debuts as Sebastian Milton when Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his group are sent to clear walkers outside the Commonwealth in Season 11 Episode 7, “Promises Broken.” The Final Season previously cast Laila Robins (The Boys, The Blacklist, Dr. Death) as his mother, Pamela Milton, who has yet to appear.

Teo Rapp-Olsson as Sebastian Milton on Season 11 of The Walking Dead.

Eugene and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) have already encountered several residents of the Commonwealth, including General Mercer (Blood & Treasure‘s Michael James Shaw) of the Commonwealth Army, Deputy Governor Lance Hornsby (13 Reasons Why‘s Josh Hamilton), and the mystery woman (The Purge‘s Chelle Ramos) claiming to be Stephanie.

Governor Pamela Milton is “from a political dynasty in our show, so imagine a family like the Kennedys or the Bushes,” showrunner Angela Kang revealed on The Walking Dead Season 11 Preview Special. “She’s quite formidable and the actress is amazing, so we’re excited to have her.”

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) of the television show has already escaped his comic book fate. In Season 9, Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) shuttles a gravely wounded Rick to safety aboard a CRM helicopter after he nearly dies by blowing up a bridge to stop a walker horde. Rick returns in the Untitled Walking Dead Movie in development from AMC Studios and Skybound Entertainment.

Walking Dead executive producer David Alpert previously revealed he hopes the show adapts “some version” of Rick’s death despite his absence from the series.

“I would love to see us get to that moment in the show where we could find a way to sort of do things a little differently, and then the smaller, silent moment at the end where Rick gets shot,” Alpert said at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. “I would love to see some version of that now that Rick’s not in the show. How would we sort of adapt that moment for TV? That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

“Promises Broken” is now streaming early on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, October 3, at 9/8c on AMC.

