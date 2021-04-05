The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan on Negan's Redemption and Maggie's Forgiveness in Season 11

Can Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) co-exist? The Walking Dead's extended tenth season starts with Negan crashing Maggie's homecoming and ends with Negan returning home to Alexandria after being banished by Carol (Melissa McBride), who warns him: "If you stay here, she will kill you." More than six years after Maggie confronted Negan and left him to rot in prison for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun), her husband and the father of her now eight-year-old son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller), Negan is a free man. "Here's Negan" ended with the ex-villain moving on when he burned the baseball bat used to murder Glenn, but will Negan find redemption in Season 11?

"When Maggie and Negan come face-to-face again and he returns to Alexandria, it's gonna make for some really messy unraveling as we contend with whether he can be redeemed," Cohan says in a post-season wrap-up video, "[and] whether Maggie can forgive him."

Adds Morgan of new neighbors Negan and Maggie, "How are they going to co-exist? Are they going to co-exist?"

When Maggie returned earlier this season after years away on the road, she told Daryl (Norman Reedus) that she'll deal with Negan if it means having a home for her son. The Hilltop is burned to ashes and Maggie's people are hunted by the Reapers, leaving the Rhee family with few options.

"Getting Hershel to Alexandria is so important. They've had no safety net as a family, and despite the challenge of Maggie being face-to-face with Negan again, nothing is more important than whatever she can do for her son," Cohan said earlier in the extended Season 10. "I definitely would love for people to draw their own conclusions about what Maggie may be thinking when she and Negan come face-to-face again. There's a long road ahead, there's a lot to be done. He's in trouble."

Maggie and Negan will return in the Final Season of The Walking Dead, where the survivors are trying to rebuild in the wake of the Whisperer War.

"I think there is this feeling of like, 'I'm going to own my own space here. You're here too, and we're going to have to figure out what this is one way or the other,'" showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly about the Maggie-Negan feud. "We'll start to learn more about that relationship between Negan and Maggie as we get into Season 11. They've got a significant story that they're in together, but that's where he is in the moment."

The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, August 22 on AMC.