Daryl, Negan, and Maggie Make Three in The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiere Photo

✖

Negan is the odd one out in an exclusive new look at the Season 11 premiere of The Walking Dead. In the two-part premiere, "Acheron: Part I" and "Acheron: Part II," the enemy-turned-ally (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) joins Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on a potential suicide mission to save Alexandria. Behind the ravaged walls of the community still suffering the effects of the Whisperer War are dozens of survivors who must work together as one to stave off starvation and rebuild — even if it means Maggie and Daryl having to lead a group that counts Negan as a member.

The new image, revealed by ComicBook as part of AMC's "11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11" of The Walking Dead, shows Daryl and Maggie making death glares at Negan inside a walker-filled subway tunnel. (If looks could kill, Negan wouldn't make it past the two-parter.)

(Photo: AMC Networks)

According to the official synopsis for "Acheron: Part I," the group must "find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don't, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria."

That might mean a one-way ticket to a rematch with the Reapers, the masked marauders hunting down Maggie and her new group the Wardens.

A synopsis for "Acheron: Part II" hints it's the end of the line for at least one of our heroes when "the group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train."

In a post-Season 10 wrap-up, Cohan teased Maggie's next meeting with Negan after their brief — but tense — encounters in the extended Season 10 episodes "Home Sweet Home" and "Here's Negan."

"I definitely would love for people to draw their own conclusions about what Maggie may be thinking when she and Negan come face-to-face again," Cohan said ahead of Season 11. "There's a long road ahead, there's a lot to be done. He's in trouble."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 15 on AMC+ and Sunday, August 22, on AMC.