The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Teases Big, Badass Daryl Moment in Season 10 Finale

Norman Reedus teases a big moment for Daryl when he takes on Beta (Ryan Hurst) in the final battle of the Whisperer War playing out in The Walking Dead season finale now airing in October. In "A Certain Doom," Daryl and the Alexandrians find themselves in a familiar situation: trapped by a horde of zombies with no way out, this time while holed up with other evacuees inside a previously abandoned hospital tower. The group survived a similar threat in the mid-season six premiere, "No Way Out," where Daryl used a rocket propelled grenade while the united Alexandria fended off a flood of walkers that had invaded the community's walls.

When ComicBook.com asked Reedus if The Walking Dead will up the ante with bigger, badass moments for Daryl, the longtime series star answered, "I hope so, because they're fun to do. I hope they'll keep writing me cool stuff to do."

"There is something in the finale that's very bazooka-like, when that airs," Reedus teased of the incoming season finale, where Daryl will pull out an old trick to combat Beta and his walker horde. "So that was a fun moment."

This standout scene just might include a team-up with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the former fugitive who took aim at the Whisperers to rescue a captured Daryl earlier this season.

Reedus confirmed Morgan was present for the big moment, saying the star was "literally right there at my feet."

When previewing the long-delayed season finale earlier this month, showrunner Angela Kang said fans can anticipate "awesome business" from Daryl and some "pretty cool things" from the group's newest ally: Negan.

"Now that Alpha is gone and Beta is having to step up into that leadership role — with his kinda half-Alpha and Beta face — we're going to see our people take their stand against Beta and the Whisperers," Kang said during a recent appearance on Morgan's at-home talk show Friday Night In with The Morgans. "There's some pretty cool things going on with Negan. We've got Carol kind of in her quest for redemption, we've got some awesome stuff with Father Gabriel."

Plus, Kang added, "We are waiting for the return of Maggie, Daryl has got some awesome business going on. You know, it's the whole cast, everybody is so great."

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

