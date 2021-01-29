The Walking Dead Season 10 New Episodes: Daryl and Maggie Clip Released

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) are on the hunt in a new look at the extended Season 10 of The Walking Dead. Years after Maggie and son Hershel left the Hilltop colony in Season 9, the Rhees returned just in time to witness the end of the Whisperer War. In the six new episodes extending Season 10, including the 10C premiere “Home Sweet Home” airing on February 28, Maggie wrestles with whether they can co-exist alongside Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — the “bad man” who killed Glenn (Steven Yeun), her son’s father.

In a sneak peek from the extended Season 10 premiere, Daryl and Maggie retrieve their weapons from felled walkers taken down with Kelly (Angel Theory) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), the metal-masked fighter part of Maggie’s new group. Watch the clip below.

According to the episode’s synopsis, “Maggie has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan’s safety is at stake again. Daryl and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.”

“We had her in such a limited capacity for that finale, but we were so happy to get to introduce her and have her back,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Deadline about Maggie’s return in “A Certain Doom.” “So, now that she is back, we’re going to find out more about what was happening in that time that she was away.”

Maggie re-enters the story with new characters who could play a role moving into the eleventh and final season, including the masked Elijah.

“She has seen some dark things on the road, and obviously, like when she comes in, she’s with this man in like a metal mask, and who is this fellow, what adventures have they been on? That’s all part of the story going forward, and it’s going to drive one of the major missions that we’ll start to see unfold,” Kang said. “It will lead us to meet some other interesting characters that will cross into some of the other major storylines of our series going forward.”

Watch a virtual table read from “Home Sweet Home,” which sees Carol (Melissa McBride) confess to Maggie that she freed Negan to kill Alpha (Samantha Morton) and end the Whisperer War.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes on Sunday, February 28.