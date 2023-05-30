The White Lotus Star Almost Didn't Get Their Season 1 Role

The White Lotus has become a unique staple of the television space, bringing a rotating ensemble of actors in to tell its globe-trotting story. As a new interview reveals, one of The White Lotus' breakout stars nearly didn't portray their character. In a recent interview with Variety, Sydney Sweeney revealed that she originally wasn't seen as the right fit for her The White Lotus Season 1 character, Olivia Mossbacher, given her existing role in Euphoria.

"There's always people who see me as Cassie or see me as Olivia," Sweeney revealed. "They send me scripts that are just like that. It's the ones I have to fight for that usually are the ones that I want that are different, like 'Reality.' I had to audition for it. I had to put myself on tape and send in my audition just like everybody else. It was the same for 'White Lotus.' They didn't think that I was right for 'White Lotus,' because I did 'Euphoria.' So I put myself on tape, I auditioned for 'White Lotus' just like everybody else and had a call back like everybody else. I could get offered roles that are similar to the ones that I've played, but the ones that are different, the ones that surprise people that I do, are the ones that I usually have to fight for."

Will there be Season 3 of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus has officially been renewed for a third season, with White teasing that the new batch of episodes would hypothetically tackle religion, as the previous seasons tackled money and sex. It has subsequently been confirmed that Season 3 of The White Lotus will be headed to Thailand. No cast members have been announced yet for the new season.

"The first season kind of highlighted money," White explained shortly after Season 2 ended. "And then, the second season is sex. And I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

What did you think of Sydney Sweeney in The White Lotus? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!