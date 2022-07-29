The Wilds Fans Upset Show Ended on Cliffhanger, Demand Season 3

The Wilds won't be coming back for Season 3 and fans are a little upset about it. Amazon Video announced that Season 2 would serve as a cliffhanger ending today. Now, viewers are demanding a Season 3 online. Like a lot of TV shows, The Wilds ended before the signature mystery could be unraveled. Jamie Tarses developed and produced the series. This show served as a bit of a trailblazer for the streamer. YA series were not the norm on Prime Video and The Wilds was the first to get another season. However, all of that comes as little comfort to the fanbase right now. Check out some of their comments down below:

Amazon Prime lays out all the intrigue for the first season: "A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There's just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident."

Just finished The Wilds and went to see if there’s a season 3 coming and just got the news they cancelled and will not be renewing 😔😔😔 — Desi🌞 (@DesireeReilly) July 29, 2022

For Season 2: "Survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what's happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys – who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment's puppet master."

