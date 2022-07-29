The Wilds Fans Upset Show Ended on Cliffhanger, Demand Season 3
The Wilds won't be coming back for Season 3 and fans are a little upset about it. Amazon Video announced that Season 2 would serve as a cliffhanger ending today. Now, viewers are demanding a Season 3 online. Like a lot of TV shows, The Wilds ended before the signature mystery could be unraveled. Jamie Tarses developed and produced the series. This show served as a bit of a trailblazer for the streamer. YA series were not the norm on Prime Video and The Wilds was the first to get another season. However, all of that comes as little comfort to the fanbase right now. Check out some of their comments down below:
Amazon Prime lays out all the intrigue for the first season: "A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There's just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident."
Just finished The Wilds and went to see if there’s a season 3 coming and just got the news they cancelled and will not be renewing 😔😔😔— Desi🌞 (@DesireeReilly) July 29, 2022
For Season 2: "Survival hangs in the balance for a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what's happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. Season 2 ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects – a new island of teenage boys – who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment's puppet master."
Season 3 of the wilds cancelled 😢 now I’ll never know what happens— jenniiii (@jennifosho) July 29, 2022
#TheWilds won't be getting a Season 3, and if we're being honest, we're pretty devastated. https://t.co/AzZRCTEBGX pic.twitter.com/pnSc6x0YES— We Said What We Said (@SaidWhatWeSaid) July 29, 2022
When The Wilds gets picked up by something else for season 3 and there's no boys DON'T ASK QUESTIONS— Adam O' Driscoll 🇮🇪 (@adamodriscoll) July 29, 2022
Me this morning finding out @PrimeVideo cancelled The Wilds and there will be no season 3. pic.twitter.com/GwzYTJrDiJ— Carls Barkley🥔 (@Carleighh_x3) July 29, 2022
Actually so pissed at @PrimeVideo for canceling the wilds. That show is incredible and it was very clearly set up for season 3 with that massive cliff hanger ending. #SaveTheWilds please!!!— Remy Lewis 🐺 (@Remy_Sequel) July 29, 2022
there won’t be a season 3 of the wilds. i am so, so sad— katy (@katy_canum) July 29, 2022
@PrimeVideo we need season 3 #TheWilds #SaveTheWilds #RenewTheWilds— friends don’t lie (@___bookworm) July 29, 2022
the wilds got cancelled? damn I just started watching it. this is why I need to wait before starting a show after its like 3 seasons in— v (@cosmiczorel) July 29, 2022