Titans Cinematographer "Teases" New Robin in Season 3 Set Photos

Titans’ cinematographer is teasing a new Robin in some Season 3 set photos. Boris Mojsovski had fans wondering what was up on Instagram with his post about how the latest batch of episodes is going. A lot has been made of Curran Walters stepping into the role of Red Hood this season, but could there be some more surprises lurking. While there are no concrete details, that bit about a “new” Robin has to raise some eyebrows in the fanbase of the DC Universe Original. Keeping fans on their toes this time around will probably add some suspense. Things are going to be different this season as the series moves more to HBO Max. When those viewers set up to watch Titans, they’re probably not going to know what hit them.

“Here we go again. Started my directorial episodes with a day in the glorious forests of Southern Ontario. The crew made the impossible seam reasonable yet again, there were lights and cameras everywhere,” he wrote. “As always, I learned a ton from @shelton9mil and I’m super impressed with my man @stovallactiondesign I also found a new Robin candidate, again…”

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Walters about playing Jason Todd. He says that he knows the gravity of expectations when it comes to these characters now, the actor is ready to bring more of Todd’s story to life.

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," he explained. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.”

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long,” he continued. “You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

