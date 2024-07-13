True Detective Night Country Blu-Ray Review: Bringing It All Together

True Detective: Night Country is out on home video now and fans who love the series are trying to unite all the seasons under one roof. (The Blu-Ray release of Season 4 of the popular HBO series presents a chance to get the show in the best clarity possible with all of the extras.) For the initiated, True Detective: Night Country stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as Alaskan detectives charged with solving the disappearance of eight scientists. Other characters circle the truth and play a role in unwinding this mystery. The Blu-ray retails for $29.98 here in the United States and the DVD is on sale for $24.98. As it stands, this release might only be for the most devoted True Detective fans. But, there is one factor that could sway that assessment,

First of all, show runner, Issa López decided to completely reinvigorate the true detective series with a holy unique entry. The show runner handles directing duties on the first episode and offers more intrigue in this bonus features on this disk in the new chapter section of the release, Lopez goes into detail describing night countries, unique role of the series. Needless to say, there’s something strange going on up there in Alaska and it links to the previous iterations of this show in surprising ways.

Something is afoot.

But, maybe more importantly, the release has a featurette on how’s that locale powers this story. Lopez and the rest of the creative team made sure that Alaska’s hostile environment feels like another character in the fray. The same way a lot of the great True Detective destinations have been in the past. In addition, this is a release of a beloved streaming show on home video and that’s been far from a sure thing in recent years. It’s probably worth kicking the tires on Night Country on the strength of that fact alone.

What Is True Detective Night Country?

The series premiered on Max first.

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment describes this season of the show: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

How Good Is True Detective Night Country?

What in the world is going on?

Being a long-running series on HBO, the question really becomes: do you think True Detective is good? One part of the equation that might sway folks that are on the fence is how True Detective: Night Country plays with the established lore of the previous entries. ComicBook’s Patrick Cavanaugh argues that this season of the show ended up being a shot in the arm it sorely needed. For that reason, it’s worth a shot for people with a passing interest.

“True Detective fans who felt disappointed by the previous two seasons will appreciate the overall premise of Night Country and its more straightforward investigation into a gruesome crime, which is anchored by talented performers bringing to life tremendously flawed figures who still feel compelled to do what’s right,” Cavanaugh said. “Those fans who felt mostly drawn to the implication of supernatural forces in Season 1 will also feel satisfied by how Night Country leans even further into those elements, cementing this story firmly in the world of horror.”

DVD and Blu-ray is out now!

“Luckily, the horrors of the series won’t entirely turn off all audiences, as fans of films like Wind River, Hold the Dark, and Insomnia will also be engaged by the frozen foray into a small-town murder. Night Country proves there can still be life in the True Detective brand, so long as HBO continues to empower ambitious storytellers like López, while also showcasing that a gripping adventure is comprised of far more than just a recognizable title,” he adds. “Whether Night Country would have been better as a standalone series or not will never be known, but after waiting nearly a decade, longtime True Detective fans will be pleased to see that this new season is the best the franchise has been since we first learned that time was a flat circle.”

So, if you’re a True Detective sicko or a relative newcomer, there’s a lot to like when it comes to the newest release of HBO’s long-running series. True Detective: Night Country is available on home video and digital right now.

