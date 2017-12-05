Tumblr’s Top 2017 Ships Include Pairings From ‘Supergirl’, ‘Volton’, and More

As the year is winding down, it’s time to take a look back at what’s been popular throughout 2017 – including the most popular ships.

The popular micro-blogging site recently unveiled their “2017’s Top Ships” list, which measures the amount of content posted about a particular pairing. And as it turns out, a surprising number of ships from the nerd world made their way onto the list.

Topping the list – and climbing up five spots from the previous year – is “Klance”, the pairing of Voltron: Legendary Defender‘s Keith (Steven Yeun) and Lance (Jeremy Shada). Voltron’s “Sheith” – aka Keith and Shiro (Josh Keaton) – also made the list, at number twelve.

Two of the list’s top ten spots go to The CW’s Supergirl, something that probably won’t surprise members of the Arrowverse fandom. Fan-favorite pairing “Supercorp” – Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) – hold the #6 spot on the list. And while the “Sanvers” relationship might have ended earlier in Supergirl‘s third season, Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) made the list at #9.

Outside of Supergirl, the list includes a wide array of comic book-related ships. Wynonna Earp‘s “Wayhaught” pairing earned the tenth spot on the list, proving once again just how much the Syfy show’s fandom is capable of. Riverdale earns two spots on the list, with the “Bughead” pairing of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) at #13, and the real-life “Sprousehart” pairing of the two actors at #21.

Elsewhere, the list has quite a few pairings that, while they might not be directly tied to comic books, certainly fall in the geek world. Tumblr mainstays such as Sherlock‘s “Johnlock”, Harry Potter‘s “Drarry”, and Teen Wolf‘s “Sterek” and “Stydia” populate the list. And the Star Wars ship of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) made the #19 spot on the list, and could possibly go into a completely different direction following Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

If you’re wondering why your favorite geek ship isn’t on the list, don’t fret. As Tumblr puts it: “If your OTP didn’t make this list, it’s okay. It just means you are directly responsible and should’ve made more posts about them.”

To see Tumblr’s other ‘Fandometrics’ for 2017, click here.