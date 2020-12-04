Twin Peaks: That Time the Cast Recorded a "12 Days of Christmas" Parody

David Lynch and Mark Frost's Twin Peaks is regarded by many as one of the most ambitious, and most bizarre, narratives to ever land on the small screen, with its absurd, unsettling, and endearing nature being the exact reason why fan support helped it get a third season made 25 years after the series left the air. With its cult following largely celebrating the quirkier components of the series, it's easy to forget that the series originally aired on ABC and was promoted alongside the network's more traditional programming. One such promotion for the series included members of the original cast coming together to create their own rendition of "12 Days of Christmas," featuring signature references to the TV series. You can check out the song in the above video from YouTube user Mary Hutter, which features footage from the show, as well as Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me.

The song was made back in 1990 by KROQ-FM's The Kevin and Bean Show and brought together official stars of the series Jack Nance, Dana Ashbrook, Kyle MacLachlan, Kimmy Robertson, and Frank Silva. The lyrics for the final verse of the song can be read below.

Pete Martell (Jack Nance): “On the 12th day of Christmas, my sweetheart gave to me: 12 cups of coffee.”

Lucy Moran (Kimmy Robertson): “11 cherry pies.”

Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook): “10 drooling Leos.”

Bob (Frank Silva): “Nine owls lurking.”

Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan): “Eight dancing midgets.”

Bobby: “Seven one-armed men.”

Pete: “Six fish in a percolator.”

Lucy: “Five dozen donuts. What?!”

Cooper: “Four talking logs.”

Bob: “Three possessed souls.”

Bobby: “Two secret diaries.”

Pete: “And a body, dead, wrapped in plastic.”

With much of the original series exploring the aftermath of the discovery of high-schooler Laura Palmer's body in the logging community, the murder-mystery earns a lot of attention around the Halloween season for the creepy concept, but with the titular town being located in the Pacific Northwest, its serene and snowy setting will surely inspire holiday imagery in viewers.

The original run of the series was unexpectedly cancelled after Season Two ended on a major cliffhanger, with Lynch going on to develop the film Fire Walk With Me in hopes of resolving some loose threads. While the 18-episode third season of the series is considered by many to be a fulfilling sendoff for the series, actor MacLachlan previously admitted he'd happily play Cooper again if Lynch asked for it.

"I think, first and foremost, this is the Twin Peaks that David Lynch wanted to make and that makes me incredibly happy for him," MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com when discussing the series' seeming conclusion. "That's just a resolution that I think was a great, unexpected gift, because I don't think any of us ever anticipated Twin Peaks would be back. I've said in the past, I think the fans and the drumbeat of the fans and the recognition of what Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer says, 'See you in 25 years,' it was like, 'Okay, we'll put up or shut up,' and I think David and Mark found a way to come up with this story that made them both happy, and we gotta thank David Nevins at Showtime for putting it out there and for saying, 'Yes, we're gonna make this.' I would play Cooper every day if David would allow it. He's such a great character. I am a fan of the show and I am a big fan of the character."

