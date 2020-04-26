Twitter Has a Lot of Feelings About the Celebrity Cameos in SNL’s Newest “At Home” Episode

Saturday Night Live came back last night with their second "At Home" episode. Much like the first episode, the latest SNL provided some much-needed joy to people during this dark time. The new episode also featured tons of exciting cameos. Brad Pitt opened the show by playing Anthony Fauci, Adam Sandler teamed up with Pete Davidson for a quarantine rap, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd FaceTimed with his "cousin," and a ton of big names showed up for a new "What's Up With That" sketch. Unsurprisingly, all of these celebrity cameos caused a lot of excitement on Twitter, and SNL ended up being a top trend last night.

Before we get to some of the best tweet reactions, take a look at the show's opening, which featured Pitt as Dr. Fauci. This sketch was especially delightful because Fauci previously joked that should a fictionalized version of himself appear on the live-sketch show, he'd like Pitt to fill the role. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

Here are some of the best tweet reactions to all of the celebrity surprises on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live...

Perfection

Thank You, Jason

Still Recovering

Top Tier Collab

No Choice But To Stan

Charles Barkley Was There, Too!

Miley Cyrus Covered Pink Floyd

Paul Rudd Looked as Young as Ever

"You Can Do It!"

Solid Point

Thank You, SNL

What did you think of all the celebrity cameos on Saturday Night Live's latest "At Home" episode? Tell us in the comments!

