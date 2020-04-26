Twitter Has a Lot of Feelings About the Celebrity Cameos in SNL’s Newest “At Home” Episode
Saturday Night Live came back last night with their second "At Home" episode. Much like the first episode, the latest SNL provided some much-needed joy to people during this dark time. The new episode also featured tons of exciting cameos. Brad Pitt opened the show by playing Anthony Fauci, Adam Sandler teamed up with Pete Davidson for a quarantine rap, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd FaceTimed with his "cousin," and a ton of big names showed up for a new "What's Up With That" sketch. Unsurprisingly, all of these celebrity cameos caused a lot of excitement on Twitter, and SNL ended up being a top trend last night.
Before we get to some of the best tweet reactions, take a look at the show's opening, which featured Pitt as Dr. Fauci. This sketch was especially delightful because Fauci previously joked that should a fictionalized version of himself appear on the live-sketch show, he'd like Pitt to fill the role. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:
And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020
Here are some of the best tweet reactions to all of the celebrity surprises on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live...
Perfection
#BradPitt as #DrFauci breaking character to thank Fauci, healthcare workers and first responders... perfection. 😢 #snl pic.twitter.com/zX6zVeNnMb— Ty DeMartino (@TytheWriter) April 26, 2020
Thank You, Jason
Might be the quarantine talking, but watching Jason Sudeikis kicking it in a sweatsuit on #SNL might just save us all.#SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/TBs6gRi2pp— Husein (High Comedic Value) (@legally_brown) April 26, 2020
Still Recovering
when brad pitt AND paul rudd show up on my television without warning tonight #SNLAtHome #SNL pic.twitter.com/KF9EbPSOpq— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) April 26, 2020
Top Tier Collab
The collaboration we all deserved!!! 😫😫😫Pete Davidson (feat Adam Sandler)! #SNLAtHome #SNL pic.twitter.com/pDE2Vbb81K— 𝚂𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚒𝚎 𝚂𝚝. 𝙹𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚜 𝙻𝚘𝚟𝚎𝙱𝚘𝚝 ❥ (@yatesbertlover) April 26, 2020
No Choice But To Stan
i mean...you kinda have to stan!!! #snl pic.twitter.com/s589y9aUsA— Taylor Owens (@taylorowens37) April 26, 2020
Charles Barkley Was There, Too!
an evergreen GIF for every zoom call c/o Charles Barkley#SNLAtHome @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/lKdRugtiLm— GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) April 26, 2020
Miley Cyrus Covered Pink Floyd
@MileyCyrus your performance of Wish You Were Here just brought me to tears. Your voice is beautiful. Thank you so much. Stay safe.— LegoFarmCat (@LegoFarmCat) April 26, 2020
Paul Rudd Looked as Young as Ever
If I were Paul Rudd's cousin, I'd ask him about his skin care routine.@nbcsnl #SNLAtHome #SNL pic.twitter.com/hVtfwfInb7— M. Preciado (@trust_in_libra) April 26, 2020
"You Can Do It!"
#SNL over here confirming that Rob Schneider lives on Adam Sandler’s couch.— Troy Peterson (@TroyMP94) April 26, 2020
Solid Point
Brad Pitt playing Fauci on #SNL is only going to make him more of a sex symbol. (Fauci, I mean. But it works both ways.)— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) April 26, 2020
Thank You, SNL
I'm a lifelong fan of #SNL & honestly, the quarantine episodes feel like a public service. Knowing the cast + guests are stuck at home like the rest of us (even if those homes are way nicer) & still doing their best to keep everyone laughing..I've never felt more grateful for TV.— Lauren Kay (@laurenikay) April 26, 2020
What did you think of all the celebrity cameos on Saturday Night Live's latest "At Home" episode?
