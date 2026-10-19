Vision and Tommy Maximoff Namedrop Wanda in New VisionQuest Clip (And Fans Are Devastated)

The White Vision isn’t a very good dad. He wasn’t built to be, of course, as his main purpose was to duplicate the powers of the original android, and neutralize Wanda. Comic-book logic being what it is, he gained the memories of the original Vision as well, but not necessarily the emotional maturity. Thus, the Vision of WandaVision, based on Wanda’s memories of the original, destroyed version, had learned to be a good father, but the new one, not so much…and in VisionQuest, he’s suddenly confronted with Tommy as an adult, in another body. That would be challenging for most fathers, but especially those who are still processing the whole notion of humanity.

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In a new clip, Tommy tries to have an emotional discussion with Vision — one that’s made extra problematic by the fact that they’re being chased by killer drones, and ever other AI inside Vision’s head is yelling ideas and weighing in. Tommy, of course, can’t see or hear any of them, which leads to some comedic mishearings. However, when it comes to Wanda, there’s some harsh subtext in play. Check out the clip below and see if you notice it.

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Vision Addresses His Lost Love Wanda by her Full Name

IMAGE COURTEYS OF MARVEL TV

Nobody generally uses their wife’s full name to identify her to her own kid. So when Vision refers to “Wanda Maximoff,” it’s a sign he thinks of her in the abstract, and not as a beloved lost spouse. It’s a harsh reminder that this isn’t the original Vision, even though he has his memories and (initial) personality. He wasn’t born yesterday, but he also wasn’t born with a family either. Not unless you count the one that manifests in hallucinations: Ultron, E.D.I.T.H., Dum-E, and U. And some of them are hard to love, especially Ultron, who tried to wipe out the human race that one time.

Vision doesn’t have one advantage the viewer does have, which is that many of us have watched Agatha All Along. That show established that the personality of Wanda’s magically created son Billy could enter a dying young man and become him…with super powers, to boot. Thus, it’s deja vu for us when it comes to understanding how Tommy has these weird memories, but it’s all new to the characters. Still, for a lifelong delinquent and criminal, Tommy should know better than to let emotional arguments get in the way of, well, a getaway. Escape super-hitman first; argue later. Or maybe that’s just how overpowering these new memories are.

Still, while it’s a bit of a heartbreaker for this Vision to be less emotional about Wanda, there’s a real question of what is to be gained by restoring that love. She’s dead — although this is Marvel and that is always subject to change — so finding that love within him again would only bring pain. Tommy, on the other hand, seems to have strong memories of that love already, without the knowledge to manage it. Maybe a more logical father figure is exactly what he needs to get through his transition.

What do you make of Vision’s attitude? Speed down into comments and let us hear your vision.