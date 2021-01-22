WandaVision Showrunner Staying Quiet on Season 2 Plans

✖

If you're hoping for a second season of WandaVision, you might not want to hold your breath over it — at least, not as of yet. The series has now released its first three episodes to critical acclaim, and Marvel Studios is quickly finding its footing as a studio behind long-form, serialized storytelling. Even then, that doesn't mean each show released will get a second season. In fact, WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer says it's very well part of the Marvel mentality to not even talk about a sophomore outing just quite yet.

"I cannot talk about second season. That really fits in with the Marvel philosophy," the writer told THR. "Kevin is so great at coming out and being like, 'Here's what's happening!' to a point. 'Here's the field, and this is where the field drops off.' A second season is not something that can be discussed that's on the field quite yet."

That said, Schaeffer told the outlet to make no mistake about it — the first season is a complete story, regardless of crossover or continuation potential.

"It was always the design with these shows that they feel like a run of a comic," Schaeffer added. "In that way, it feels very complete. It's an emotional completion I stand by and feel great about and always was very much baked in."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased the length of the production house's various shows. According to the mega-producer, it's all dependent on the story required by the series.

"These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way. It's a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore," Feige previously told Variety. "It's the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done — they'll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters. They'll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series, and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances."

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

