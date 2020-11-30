New WandaVision Merch Unveils Spectrum's MCU Suit

✖

When WandaVision finally debuts early next year, it looks like the show will end up going full-on Spectrum. With the Disney Consumer Products campaign for the Marvel Studios series in full swing, a new batch of products has surfaced showing Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in her very own suit. Better yet, it's at least slightly similar to the suit her character has been known to wear in the comics.

In a new product listing that's surfaced online from Monogram Products, a series of foam bag clips show Spectrum's suit with a white and gray top with black pants. Outside of Rambeau's inclusion, the remaining items in the series all have to do with various iterations of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Through the marketing Disney+ has released so far, we've seen most of the costumes the happy couple is donning in the new products, with the exception of what appears to be clothing ripped straight out of the early 1900s.

(Photo: Monogram Products)

Earlier this year, Parris said her role was a dream come true, something she's wanted to happen since she was a child.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” she revealed. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

Parris added, “I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black. I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment…I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ January 15th.

